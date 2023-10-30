The executive order introduces guidelines for the development and testing of AI systems, prioritizing safety, security, and trustworthiness.

On Monday, The White House introduced an executive order aimed at ensuring the country takes the lead in both harnessing the potential and managing the risks of artificial intelligence.

The order sets standards for AI safety, security, and privacy, introduces civil rights guidelines, and offers research into AI's effects on the labor market, innovation, and competition.

"Given the pace of this technology, we can't move in normal government or private-sector pace, we have to move fast, really fast – ideally faster than the technology itself," White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told CNN. "You have to continue to be proactive, anticipate where things are headed, continue to act fast and pull every lever we can."

The move comes after months of public concern from industry professionals and global leaders. In March, an open letter signed by thousands of AI experts and industry executives (including prominent tech magnates such as Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak), called for a six-month pause on AI development. In May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke before Congress regarding the risks associated with AI, and said himself that government intervention is "crucial" to "mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models."

Ahead of the order, the White House said that President Biden engaged with various leaders and experts and is issuing the order with a focus on protecting consumers and addressing national security concerns.

"More action will be required, and the Administration will continue to work with Congress to pursue bipartisan legislation to help America lead the way in responsible innovation," the White House wrote in the release.

The executive order, which addresses various issues, mandates several key actions: