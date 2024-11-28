Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

AI Proving Influential in Healthcare, Time to Revisit GST: Nageswaran Nageswaran said that the country has to lot to offer in terms of budget in terms of initiatives on upskilling and job creation in AI, a technology that is proving to be influential in areas like diagnostics and general healthcare.

By Prince Kariappa

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venkatramanan Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India.

Venkatramanan Anantha Nageswaran, the economist and the 18th Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India said that given the scale of data available in the country, the government is well aware of its special obligation in terms of data security and spoke about various aspects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), business enterprises and the way forward in terms of job creation at the recently held Sankalp Bharat Summit in Varanasi.

Nageswaran said that the country has to lot to offer in terms of budget in terms of initiatives on upskilling and job creation in AI, a technology that is proving to be influential in areas like diagnostics and general healthcare.

"AI has to be labor complementing rather than displacing. Unless you create jobs, there will be no household consumption growth, and every problem is magnified to a large extent due to our size," said Nageswaran.

Nageswaran, also said that the government's role in promoting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has been to redefine what the sector means, as well as create mechanisms to improve access to finance and advise banks to rely on internal credit models.

"Specific credit guarantee schemes, provide financial support when a Non-Performing Assets (NPA) situation occurs, emergency credit line to MSMEs to stay float, and deregulation," said Nageswaran on the government's efforts towards the sector.

The economic advisor also stressed the obligations that MSMEs carry in order to achieve success and achieve government support. "Think big, focus on product quality, set benchmark to global standards and aim to scale up."

Nageswaran also said the concept of 'Jugaad' has to be erased from the Indian dictionary to set higher standards and match global criteria as well as urging MSMEs to have people who are ambitious and open to continuous upskilling and provide constant feedback to the government.

The CEA also notably admitted that it was time to revisit 'Goods and Services Tax' (GST) to propel the manufacturing and service industry forward and work towards deregulation to help the industry.

Political shifts in the West have been a focal point for India, especially in terms of fund flow from the foreign markets. Nageswaran said that the capital flow shouldn't be a problem and that the country remains an attractive investment destination.

"Inflows have remained strong, and the last two years have been marked by good outflows. No real concern as India remains the fastest growing country in g20, although trade flows will be tricky," said Nageswaran.
Prince Kariappa

Features Content Writer

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Karnataka to Build INR 650 Cr Space and Defence Manufacturing Park, Eyes 50% Share in Space Market

The park, set to open in 18-24 months, will include testing centres and simulation labs, boosting economies of scale, indigenisation, and fostering collaborations between domestic and international space and defence players.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Specialty Chemical Startup Elchemy Secures USD 5.6 Mn Funding Led by Prime Venture Partners

The fresh funds will be deployed for building a team in the US, strengthening its tech leadership, and investing in advanced supply chain visibility solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Experion Technologies Poised to Double in Revenue and Headcount by 2027

The story delves into how Experion came into existence and its fast growth trajectory thereafter to become one of the leading players in the product engineering domain

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

ParkMate, Homversity, and Althion Secure Funding to Drive Growth and Innovation

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Piyush Gupta Launches Kenro Capital to Tap Growing Secondary Transactions Market

Gupta and seasoned investor Norbert Fernandes join forces to launch Kenro Capital, targeting India and Southeast Asia's expanding secondary transaction market with strategic investments in growth-stage companies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis