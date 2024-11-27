Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Government Greenlights INR 3,689 Crore Hydropower Projects in Arunachal Pradesh The Heo project will receive INR 127.28 crore in budgetary support for infrastructure development and INR 130.43 crore towards the state's equity contribution.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved two major hydropower projects worth INR 3,689 crore in Arunachal Pradesh in a significant step towards bolstering renewable energy and regional development. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on Monday, emphasizing the projects' potential to enhance power supply in the northeastern state and contribute to national grid stability.

The projects include the 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project, with an investment of INR 1,750 crore, and the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project, entailing a cost of INR 1,939 crore. Both projects will be constructed in the remote Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

These hydropower initiatives will be executed through joint venture companies involving the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. To facilitate the Tato-I project, the central government has allocated INR 77.37 crore for the development of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and transmission lines. Additionally, INR 120.43 crore will be provided as central financial assistance towards the state's equity share.

Similarly, the Heo project will receive INR 127.28 crore in budgetary support for infrastructure development and INR 130.43 crore towards the state's equity contribution.

Benefits and socio-economic impact

These hydropower projects promise long-term benefits for the state, including a 12 per cent share of free power and an additional one per cent allocation for the local area development fund (LADF). These provisions aim to uplift local communities by funding essential infrastructure and services.

Shi Yomi district, where the projects are located, will see substantial infrastructure upgrades, with plans for hospitals, schools, vocational training institutes, marketplaces, and playgrounds. A dedicated project fund of INR 15 crore has been earmarked for these developments.

Beyond local impacts, the power generated from these projects is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing regional energy deficits and ensuring a stable supply to the national grid. This aligns with India's broader goals of fostering renewable energy and enhancing grid reliability.

The initiative is poised to transform the socio-economic landscape of Shi Yomi district, signaling a new era of growth and sustainable development for Arunachal Pradesh.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
Business News

This Is What Black Friday and Holiday Shoppers Are Really Looking for This Season, According to New Research

Shopify's annual holiday survey revealed some surprising news about retail spending this holiday season.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

How Motorsports is Revving Towards a Revival in India

A growing fanbase and strategic partnerships are looking to give motorsports and F1 a second chance in the country.

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

How Side Hustles Are Redefining Careers and Shaping the Future of Work

Here's how more than 4 million Americans have transformed side hustles into independent careers, earning over $100,000.

By Matthew Mottola