The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved two major hydropower projects worth INR 3,689 crore in Arunachal Pradesh in a significant step towards bolstering renewable energy and regional development. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on Monday, emphasizing the projects' potential to enhance power supply in the northeastern state and contribute to national grid stability.

The projects include the 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project, with an investment of INR 1,750 crore, and the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project, entailing a cost of INR 1,939 crore. Both projects will be constructed in the remote Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

These hydropower initiatives will be executed through joint venture companies involving the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. To facilitate the Tato-I project, the central government has allocated INR 77.37 crore for the development of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and transmission lines. Additionally, INR 120.43 crore will be provided as central financial assistance towards the state's equity share.

Similarly, the Heo project will receive INR 127.28 crore in budgetary support for infrastructure development and INR 130.43 crore towards the state's equity contribution.

Benefits and socio-economic impact

These hydropower projects promise long-term benefits for the state, including a 12 per cent share of free power and an additional one per cent allocation for the local area development fund (LADF). These provisions aim to uplift local communities by funding essential infrastructure and services.

Shi Yomi district, where the projects are located, will see substantial infrastructure upgrades, with plans for hospitals, schools, vocational training institutes, marketplaces, and playgrounds. A dedicated project fund of INR 15 crore has been earmarked for these developments.

Beyond local impacts, the power generated from these projects is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing regional energy deficits and ensuring a stable supply to the national grid. This aligns with India's broader goals of fostering renewable energy and enhancing grid reliability.

The initiative is poised to transform the socio-economic landscape of Shi Yomi district, signaling a new era of growth and sustainable development for Arunachal Pradesh.