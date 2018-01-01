GST Bill

What Does the Future Hold for E-Way Bill?
A delay in processing the e-way bill can affect the movement of goods which will further translate into heavy losses for businesses.
Sanjeev Arora | 4 min read
One Year of GST and RERA- A Mixed Bag for the Real Estate Sector
We tell you all about the effect on organised and unorganised sectors
Rahul Shah | 4 min read
Why Going National is Now Critical for Real Estate Players
With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector
We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods
Avneet Singh Marwah | 5 min read
Make GST Work for You – Tips for Organizations on Making the Best Use of GST
Digitisation of business/operations will not only ensure compliance with the GST requirements but also provide added benefits
Suvodeep Das | 3 min read
Zooming in 2018 for a Healthier Panorama
Each year as India makes a new population landmark, we need to introspect on the aspect of fewer beds, doctors, nurses and infrastructure
Dr Dharminder Nagar | 5 min read
"If Ratan Tata Can Be a VC, So Can Other PSUs"
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan highlights the initiatives taken by the current government to encourage more start-ups in the oil exploration and production sector
Sunil Pol | 2 min read
Indian Real-Estate Sector Wants Modi-government To Focus On These Four Issues In Upcoming Budget
Indian real-estate sector in the recent times has been disrupted by various initiatives like the demonetization, GST and the introduction of RERA
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How is Digital Banking Faring a Year after Demonetization
Consumers who have experienced the potential benefits of digital banking are now strongly recommending it to family and friends and their wider social circle
Praveen Kutty | 4 min read
It's Time for Business Owners to Realise the True Potential of GST
a little bit of patience and investment of time will help GST offer benefits to the economy like never before
Ankit Agarwal | 5 min read
