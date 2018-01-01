GST Bill
News and Trends
Emerging Housing Trends in 2019
The year 2019 looks to redefine the Indian reality space
More From This Topic
e-way
What Does the Future Hold for E-Way Bill?
A delay in processing the e-way bill can affect the movement of goods which will further translate into heavy losses for businesses.
Real Estate
One Year of GST and RERA- A Mixed Bag for the Real Estate Sector
We tell you all about the effect on organised and unorganised sectors
Real Estate
Why Going National is Now Critical for Real Estate Players
With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally
Make in India
How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector
We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods
GST Bill
Make GST Work for You – Tips for Organizations on Making the Best Use of GST
Digitisation of business/operations will not only ensure compliance with the GST requirements but also provide added benefits
Healthcare
Zooming in 2018 for a Healthier Panorama
Each year as India makes a new population landmark, we need to introspect on the aspect of fewer beds, doctors, nurses and infrastructure
Energy
"If Ratan Tata Can Be a VC, So Can Other PSUs"
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan highlights the initiatives taken by the current government to encourage more start-ups in the oil exploration and production sector
Real Estate
Indian Real-Estate Sector Wants Modi-government To Focus On These Four Issues In Upcoming Budget
Indian real-estate sector in the recent times has been disrupted by various initiatives like the demonetization, GST and the introduction of RERA
digital banking
How is Digital Banking Faring a Year after Demonetization
Consumers who have experienced the potential benefits of digital banking are now strongly recommending it to family and friends and their wider social circle
GST Impact
It's Time for Business Owners to Realise the True Potential of GST
a little bit of patience and investment of time will help GST offer benefits to the economy like never before