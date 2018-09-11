Happiness

Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed
Social Media

Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed

Whenever you're having one of those days and seeing others' social media posts makes you feel low, the "whenever" rule can help cheer you up.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
How to Run Your Own Charity Event
Charity

How to Run Your Own Charity Event

If you're determined to get involved in a big way, this eight-step plan can take you from start to finish.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
How a Tinder Date Inspired This Wolf of San Diego to Trade His Maserati for a Scooter
Happiness

How a Tinder Date Inspired This Wolf of San Diego to Trade His Maserati for a Scooter

Cameron Fous led a glamorous life until he traded it all to find happiness and help others do the same.
The Oracles | 10 min read
Looking for a Philanthropic Passion? Learn How to Give Back by Following This Guide.
Philanthropy

Looking for a Philanthropic Passion? Learn How to Give Back by Following This Guide.

If you'd like to volunteer more or even become an activist, these tips can guide you to the causes that mean the most to you.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
11 Tips to Get to Your Happiest Self
Happiness

11 Tips to Get to Your Happiest Self

Achieving happiness is a culmination of small and big steps.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
How to Beat Stress and Be a Happier Person
Stress

How to Beat Stress and Be a Happier Person

To manage your stress, here are some tips to help.
Ceren Cubukcu | 2 min read
Happiness Hacks to Reinvigorate Your Workday
Happiness

Happiness Hacks to Reinvigorate Your Workday

Here's how to break the monotony of a typical work day and bring a bit of fun into the workplace.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Successfully Change Gears After Choosing the Wrong Career Path
Career Change

Successfully Change Gears After Choosing the Wrong Career Path

Many people start out in one industry, discover it's a bad fit, then change paths. If you feel like you're in the wrong job or business, these smart tips can get you moving in the right direction.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
6 Ways Healthy Office Competition Builds Teams and Improves Productivity
Company Culture

6 Ways Healthy Office Competition Builds Teams and Improves Productivity

Done well, competition within your company can dramatically improve success, productivity and even happiness.
John Rampton | 5 min read
10 Ways to Boost Your Confidence Quickly, According to Science
Confidence

10 Ways to Boost Your Confidence Quickly, According to Science

From talking to yourself to taking a selfie, check out these research-backed hacks to boost your self-esteem.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
