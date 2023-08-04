Petting Another Person's Dog for 10 Minutes Can Reduce Stress The science behind why interacting with even other people's pups can boost your physical and mental health.

By Jonathan Small

Has your health gone to the dogs? Consider that a good thing.

A bunch of new scientific evidence reveals that interacting with our canine friends for just 5 to 20 minutes can reduce stress and increase happiness.

"I think it is safe to say that animals are beneficial to our mental and physical health," says Nancy Gee, a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, told NPR.

According to the National Institute of Health, petting a pup has decreased levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood

Dog ownership has also been linked to a longer life and better heart health, especially for heart attack and stroke survivors, according to a new study and a separate meta-analysis published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, a journal of the American Heart Association.

Related: 'The Least We Could Do': Turkish Airlines Flew Rescue Dogs Who Helped With Earthquake In Syria And Turkey In Business Class

Petting other people's dogs work, too.

You don't have to own a dog to reap the rewards. New research from Washington State University, with support from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, found that therapy dogs can help boost college students' attention and memory and help them tackle stress.

In another study, nine-year-olds were asked to pet dogs twice a week for 20 minutes for four weeks. Researchers measured the kids' cortisol levels before and after the four weeks of cuddling. The result: The kids who interacted with the dogs had much lower cortisol levels than the kids who didn't.

Why do dogs chill us out?

What is it about dogs that makes humans relax? The research on that is less clear. NPR asked Megan Mueller, an associate professor at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, to weigh in. She hypothesizes that dogs take us out of our heads and make us live in the moment.

"They're experiencing their environment with wonder and awe all the time, and they're not bringing up what happened to them earlier in the day or what they're thinking about in the future. They're there right now,"

And humans aren't the only ones getting the benefits. Dogs dig it, too. "It's a two-way street," said Gee. "The dogs' oxytocin also increases when they interact with a human."

Related: This $35 Interactive Dog Toy Could Bring Some New Customers to Your Business

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Dogs Stress Management Research Happiness Personal Health Lifestyle Science

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug

Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

Watch: Passengers Evacuate Delta Airlines Plane After Tire Pops During Landing, One Injured

The flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Video: Florida Officer Jumps on Runaway Boat in Movie-Like Display: 'Deputy Fernandes Does His Own Stunts'

After other attempts to rescue the boat failed, officers took matters into their own hands.

By Entrepreneur Staff