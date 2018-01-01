Stress Management

How This Entrepreneur Overcame Anxiety Attacks and Turned His Life Around
Overcoming Obstacles

How This Entrepreneur Overcame Anxiety Attacks and Turned His Life Around

Bedros Keuilian shares how to 'cut the bullshit' and kick ass in business and life.
The Oracles | 7 min read
Investing in Your Happiness Is the Path to Success
Mental Health

Investing in Your Happiness Is the Path to Success

Square peg, round hole. You will fit in somewhere.
Malachi Thompson | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Crashed and Burned Out from Stress. Now He's on a Mission to Change the 'Hustle' Lifestyle.
Stress Management

This Entrepreneur Crashed and Burned Out from Stress. Now He's on a Mission to Change the 'Hustle' Lifestyle.

Daniel Thomas Hind believes entrepreneurs need to become leaders, not hustlers. He's helping them do it by prioritizing health and self-mastery.
The Oracles | 11 min read
This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

Shape House founder Sophie Chiche says you can't forget to put yourself first.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
5 Science-Backed Ways Hypnotherapy Helps Entrepreneurs Succeed
Mental Health

5 Science-Backed Ways Hypnotherapy Helps Entrepreneurs Succeed

Copious research supports hypnosis as a valid method for treating insomnia, stress and other mental health problems.
Erika Ashley | 4 min read
4 Scientific Reasons Exercising Is an Entrepreneur's Biggest Competitive Advantage
Health and Wellness

4 Scientific Reasons Exercising Is an Entrepreneur's Biggest Competitive Advantage

Not consistently exercising isn't just affecting your health -- it's also affecting your business and relationships.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
Surprising Ways to Reduce Stress
Stress Management

Surprising Ways to Reduce Stress

Learn Ben Angel's tips for dealing with stress, in one of the world's most stressful places -- the New York subway.
Ben Angel | 1 min read
Be Prepared to Handle Entrepreneurship's Mental Toll
Work-Life Balance

Be Prepared to Handle Entrepreneurship's Mental Toll

A founder's most precious commodity is focused attention. Anything that disrupts it must be eliminated to avoid exhaustion and ensure success.
Malachi Thompson | 5 min read
How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout
Stress Management

How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout

Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day?
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
5 Meditation Apps to Help You Find Your Peace

5 Meditation Apps to Help You Find Your Peace

Stressed at work? Feeling like you can't appreciate the little things in life? Meditation could help.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
