Stress Buster: Leverage the Benefits of Non-Clinical Art Therapy with This $40 App Therapeutic, art-based exercises utilize hundreds of original works of art to add a blend of positive benefits to the experience.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Business leaders and entrepreneurs are among the many professionals around the world who struggle with things like stress, anxiety, and exhaustion. While clinical solutions are helpful, there are also more over-the-counter therapeutic options out there that could help balance your week out. Groodles, for example, uses art therapy-inspired exercises to help users feel better.

This lifetime subscription to Groodles Unlimited Access is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $149) for a limited time only. Groodles utilizes non-clinical art therapy-inspired exercises that use hundreds of works of original art to help users achieve a number of things, including emotional release, stress relief, creative inspiration, positivity, and more.

While being a meaningful solution for adults around the world, Groodles is also described as being ideal for children navigating their emotions and learning how to express them for the first time. For every adult reading this, we all know that we could use some calm and gentle reconnecting with these ideas ourselves occasionally, too.

Some of Groodles' more practical features include total offline access to its exercises and programs, so users are never WiFi- or data-dependent to get support. The platform supports landscape and portrait resolutions, it offers cute hand-drawn badges and progress tracking tools, and in addition to that, Groodles fosters a community of supportive workers and users.

You will need macOS 11 or later when using a Mac or iOS 16.0 or later when using an iPad with this Groodles subscription.

This lifetime subscription to Groodles Unlimited Access is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $149) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
