Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For Radha Vyas, co-founder of London based social travel company Flash Pack, taking time off is more than a luxury - it's a leadership strategy. By stepping back to reflect, recharge, and refocus, she has gained clarity on long-term goals, fostered creativity, and discovered transformative insights that drive her business forward. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, Vyas shares how intentional rest has shaped her vision, decision-making, and team culture.

How has taking time off over the holidays improved your decision-making and leadership skills?

I spend time reading and reflecting, focusing on long-term goals rather than short-term distractions. Books like The Hard Thing About Hard Things, Playing to Win, and Multipliers were especially influential, offering practical insights into leadership, decision-making, and how to amplify the strength of a team. These ideas not only shaped my approach but also helped me develop a clearer vision for the future.

What role does rest play in maintaining your long-term vision as a founder?

As a mum of one and a CEO of a fast-growing business, rest is crucial. While it's important to stay involved in the day-to-day details, it's equally vital to step back and gain a broader, helicopter view of where the company is headed. This balance between hands-on involvement and strategic distance allows me to prioritise long-term goals and focus on the direction we want to take over the next two to three years. Without regular rest, it's easy to get caught up in immediate issues and lose sight of those bigger-picture objectives that are critical for sustainable growth. Rest gives me the mental clarity and energy needed to make the right decisions for both my family and my business.

Related: Hindsight is 20/20

How do you ensure that taking time away from the business contributes to your overall productivity and creativity?

It's essential to fully step back from work sometimes, especially when balancing the demands of running a business and being a parent. I find that I'm most energised and focused in the mornings, so I like to use that time to read, take notes, and reflect on different aspects of the business - whether it's strategy, growth, or new ideas. It's my creative time to think deeply and plan ahead.

In the afternoons, I make a conscious effort to unwind and shift gears, usually by the pool if I'm away on holiday or doing something relaxing, where I can be fully present as a mum. Spending that focused time with my daughter is a huge part of my balance - it helps me reset and recharge.

It's also important to carve out weekend days when I can fully switch off. This time away from the business helps me come back refreshed and with a clearer perspective. Even though I aim to disconnect, Lee (my husband and co-founder) and I often find ourselves discussing business because it's something we're both passionate about - strangely enough, those conversations don't feel like work.

How has stepping back for rest helped you manage stress and avoid burnout as an entrepreneur?

Weekends with my daughter and family are essential for re-energising me for the week ahead. I really value this time – whether it's making crafts with our five-year-old daughter, watching movies, or going to cafés. These simple activities help me slow down, unwind, and truly relax as a parent, which in turn benefits how I show up in my business life.

In my first company, we didn't take enough breaks, which led to burnout and stifled creativity. Now, we've made it a priority to plan regular downtime, investing time into those moments. We also practice what we preach and love to unwind on our Flash Pack trips - I find active adventures far more refreshing than a typical fly-and-flop holiday because they engage my mind and body, allowing me to fully live in the moment without overthinking or stressing about work. It's those kinds of experiences that recharge me, and I always return feeling more inspired and ready to take on new challenges.

What's the most surprising insight you've had about your business after taking a proper break?

The most surprising insight I've had after taking a proper break is the value of taking big swings rather than focusing solely on smaller, incremental tests. Stepping back from the day-to-day grind gave me the mental space to realise that while small tests have their place, they can sometimes limit your potential by encouraging cautious, safe moves. By contrast, thinking bigger and aiming for more ambitious goals has opened up a new level of creativity and opportunity.

This shift in mindset has been a game-changer for us - it's unlocked several key growth areas, including new product opportunities and ways to engage with customers. We've aligned the entire company around this approach, encouraging our teams to think boldly and take risks without fear of failure. The results are already paying off - we're seeing faster growth, stronger innovation, and a more dynamic, energised team. It's a reminder that sometimes, stepping away and resetting your perspective can lead to breakthroughs that would otherwise remain hidden.

Related: The Power of Prioritising Downtime