This $35 Interactive Dog Toy Could Bring Some New Customers to Your Business

And it will certainly keep your pooch entertained.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Opening your doors to dogs may give your business a boost. There's often an increased morale among workers and customers when dog owners are allowed to bring their dogs in the building.

If you're bringing dogs into your business, you can even keep them entertained with a Wicked Ball Interactive Pet Toy. These automated dog toys could keep playful pups happy and occupied throughout the work day, and you can get one in green, blue, or yellow for just $34.99 (reg. $49).

An automatic toy for dogs.

If your business is going to be catering to dogs, make sure you have a fun way to keep them occupied. This Kickstarter-funded dog toy has three interaction modes to keep dogs entertained throughout the day. Switch between Active, Normal, and Gentle interaction modes depending on the age and energy of the dogs playing. The Gentle mode may also be useful for occupying your pup without getting too distracting in the workplace. Intelligent Companion mode even initiates a cycle with 10 minutes of play and 30 minutes of rest.

Food-motivated dogs may benefit from the built-in snack hole that hides delicious treats to keep dogs engaged. Just make sure to fill it with treats that don't contain any common allergens if your business caters to multiple dogs or dogs you don't have a chance to learn about beforehand. The ball itself is even made of FDA-certified safe materials.

The Wicked Ball is durable and designed to hold up against scratches and bites. It's even waterproof for pool-time fun or easy cleaning. This toy is a long-term investment and could keep one or many dogs happy and occupied for hours every day.

Keep the dogs who visit your business busy.

Becoming a dog-friendly business may increase your worker morale and pull in a new customer base. This automated dog toy could help make sure your canine visitors have something to hold their attention while they're visiting. For a limited time, get the:

Prices subject to change.

