Treat Your Employees and Their Dogs to Some Relaxation

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nearly 70% of U.S. households have a dog. If some of your employees have dogs, it may be a hit with your team and your customers to bring in a few furry friends, and you can help keep all the dogs distracted with a dedicated dog streaming service.

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel of programs developed to appeal to dogs and help them relax. If you want to create a calming dog daycare at your business, a lifetime subscription to DOGTV is just $149. That's the best price online.

Just like their owners, dogs can relax in front of the TV, too. However, it has to be the right kind of show. Dogs tend to prefer a different color scheme with animated sequences and low noise levels. Help your employees' dogs relax by playing a 24-hour stream of highly researched content designed specifically for dogs.

DOGTV may not look appealing to people, but the muted colors are designed to stand out to canine viewers. This canine streaming app has 4.2 stars on the Apple App Store and provides a fun, safe distraction for dogs who can't be with their owners at all hours of the day. If you want to provide your employees with a restful place to relax and recover from burnout, they could even spend some time in your at-work doggy daycare.

Stream on up to four devices simultaneously with a wide range of compatibility. Put DOGTV on your iOS or Android phone, in your browser, or on various smartTV apps.

Let your employees bring their dogs to work and see how morale improves around the office. Get a lifetime subscription to DOGTV for the best price online, just $149 (reg. $838).

Prices subject to change.
