This Golf Simulator Can Get Everyone in the Office Amped for the Masters

Get into the spirit of the Masters with this great deal.

By Entrepreneur Store

If you want to give morale a boost at your business, then the Masters Tournament may have come just in time. Workplace parties are a great way to get your workers engaged and excited to be a team, and you could celebrate with a fun game of golf without ever leaving the building.

The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is a lifelike 4K golf simulator you can take almost anywhere. Hit 18 holes with your team at some of the most famous courses in the world. Through March 15, you can get the SwingLogic Golf Simulator on sale for up to $45 off.

Find out who's going to be taking home the company Green Jacket. The SLX MicroSim gives you two fun ways to play. You can use the Swing Stick if you want a super portable way to play that doesn't require you to bring anything extra. Or you could hook up the sensor and play digital ball with your real clubs.

Analytics are powered by E6 Connect technology. Every hit gets a detailed breakdown that could even help you train for playing in person. See how far the ball traveled, the carry, backspin speed, and even the sidespin RPM. You can even "re-hit" a ball until you get that perfect swing.

The SLX MicroSim supports iOS and Windows devices, both of which you could mirror onto a big screen for an immersive game of golf in the office. You can easily play nine holes over a cup of coffee.

Until March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the SwingLogic with Swing Stick for just $204 (reg. $249), or you can get it without the Swing Stick for only $99.99 (reg. $179.99). No coupon needed.

