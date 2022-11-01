Opus Could be Music to Your Investment Portfolio's Ears

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the rollercoaster ride that's been swinging stocks and other investments up, down, and sideways throughout 2022, everyone is looking for some shelter from the financial storm. But despite all the fear and uncertainty, you don't have to look far to find a critical inside truth about all this upheaval: this might be one of the best times ever to start building a portfolio.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to have some reliable resources to help make intelligent decisions about investing, especially if you aren't a dedicated daily follower of the market. But, even if you're not the most educated investor on the block, Opus, powered by Composer can offer a turnkey, data-driven, diversified approach to investing built around simple principles and simple execution.

Composer is a portfolio management system that helps independent investors automate their trading. Opus takes that theory a step further, offering a finely curated set of investments managed automatically and attuned directly to your specific investment goals and risk tolerance.

Calibrated to deliver long-term growth for your money, Opus has created a diversified collection of assets that truly run the gamut, covering everything from stable heritage ETFs to trusted sectors and commodities to hedges against potential volatility. Then, buyers choose between three different versions of the Opus package, each set for varying levels of risk management, from conservative and moderate to aggressive.

Based on that level of risk, the Composer algorithms keep track of your Opus investment, trading independently based on its own digital logic and your individual holdings. In addition to daily trading as needed to keep Opus balanced, the group's Investment Committee meets quarterly to reassess and make necessary changes to keep up with market conditions.

If you'd like to take a peek under the hood at Opus and get a feel for the entire Composer universe of curated investment funds, head to the Opus page at the Composer website to find out how to set up an account and jump in.

