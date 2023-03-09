Support Female Entrepreneurs and Save on This Bestselling Doggy DNA Kit

Check out this woman-owned business and limited-time offer.

By Entrepreneur Store

Dog DNA

If you've become a dog owner recently, you might struggle with the extra responsibility and time commitment in your already-busy days and sometimes wonder if you made the right choice. Being a good friend to your new best friend is more than just putting food in their bowl, though.

It helps to understand your dog on a deeper level so you can give them the best care possible in the most efficient ways possible. And you can do that while supporting female entrepreneurs during Women's History Month. The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test is available for $60 today, thanks to an extended International Women's Day sale.

Recognized at the GHP Biotechnology Awards, this doggy DNA kit is said to be one of the most ethical ways to learn more about your pooch. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek, mail off the sample, and you'll get a full report emailed to you in about two weeks. In the report, you'll get details about your dog's unique genetic characteristics, personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and more. You'll have a better idea of how to train your dog in ways that work with them, what to look out for at the vet, and other useful information.

Verified customer Bonnie H. writes, "I loved this experience!!! The kit came immediately with great instructions. The results came exactly when promised...To find out his DNA has been the coolest experience! SO GLAD I DID THIS!!"

Treat yourself and your dog to a more educated and understanding human. Woman-owned DNA My Dog's breed ID test is on sale for $60 until midnight, no coupon needed.

