Dogs

Everything You Need to Create an Amazing Dog-Friendly Office
Ahead of 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day,' here are tips on how to make your office a welcoming place for our four-legged friends.
This Dog's Life | 5 min read
Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs
Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.
This Dog's Life | 1 min read
10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer
The science is in, and the path to a longer life is astonishingly easy to follow: Live exactly the way your great-grandparents did -- but do yoga, too.
Dr. Shan Hussain | 6 min read
This Famous Dog Is a Posh Style Icon -- and He Probably Makes More Money Than You
"Menswear Dog" has taken the internet -- and the high-fashion world -- by storm. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
What Entrepreneurs Are Betting On in the Pet World in the Next Few Years
Here's a recap of the Global Pet Expo, including what I saw, what I hated and what I think owners will see in the coming years.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read
3 Important Life Lessons I Learned From My Dog That Help Me Run My Business
You can teach a dog tricks, but it can teach you some, too, if you let it.
Jess Ekstrom | 5 min read
Amazon's Dog-Friendly Seattle Headquarters Is 6,000 Pups Strong
It has been reported for years that Amazon employees are all about the dogs, but until recently, it wasn't known how crazy they are about our four-legged friends.
This Dog's Life | 4 min read
Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes
The streaming service is working with a shelter in Germany to determine dogs' music preferences, so people can find their 'musical soulmate.'
This Dog's Life | 4 min read
Throw Me a Bone: How Shop Dogs Can Be Good for Business
Having a shop dog can help foster social connections, a sense of community and customer loyalty.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read
9 Gifts to Give the Dog-Loving Entrepreneurs In Your Life
For those who have no idea what to give someone, think about their dog.
This Dog's Life | 7 min read

The growing humanization of dogs has created a wider bandwidth of marketing and sales opportunities for both products and services related to the dog industry in the United States and beyond.

 
