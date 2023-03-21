Get the Best Price Online for This Dog Health Test

This simple test includes insights into 20 areas of a dog's health.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The market for qualified pet grooming is growing fast, with an expected 54% increase from 2022 to 2029. As the petcare industry grows, pet-centric businesses could benefit from more holistic care over their clients' four-legged friends. If your business caters to dog owners, consider offering dog wellness services informed by a dog wellness test kit from Checkpup. This painless health test for dogs could tell you more about the health of your clients' dogs, and it only costs $119.99 for a test.

All this vet-developed test kit needs is a sample of a dog's hair to deliver a comprehensive set of wellness reports. That test includes insights into 20 areas of a dog's health, including checking for their overall wellness, toxic metals, metabolism, and systems. All of that information comes in a detailed report that may only take three wthe lab has received the samplen received by the lab.

Test results include a three-month snapshot of a dog's functional and nutritional health so the owner can start taking actionable steps to impromaintain their dog's health and happiness. Checkpup also recommends users arrange follow-up tests, giving you another chance to continue helping your customers take the best care of their dogs.

Nearly 40% of U.S. households have a dog. A comprehensive wellness test could be your chance to offer informed pet-care services to your clients and help them see whether it's time for a visit to the vet or an hour exercising with a fun dog toy.

If your business serves pet owners, this is an opportunity to offer an essential service to your clients. Get the Dog Wellness Test Kit from Checkpup on sale for $119.99 (reg. $149). That's the best price online.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Dogs Pets Lifestyle

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Starting a Business

Daymond John: Money Mastery Playbook for Entrepreneurs

Daymond John reveals the secrets of mastering money and achieving entrepreneurial success at any age!

By Terry Rice

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'I Dreaded Falling in Love.' Rupert Murdoch Is Getting Hitched for the Fifth Time.

The 92-year-old media tycoon announces he will wed former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

André Moraes of PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab on Helping Restaurants Be Future-Proof

Interview with the head of PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab André Moraes about using digital tools effectively, technology being an enabler, and the positive culture at PepsiCo.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Living

Are Co-Working Spaces Worth the Money?

Here's how to determine if a co-working membership is right for you.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Money & Finance

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement

After working as a certified medical assistant for decades, Sun Yong Kim-Manzolini thought, "There's no way I'm going to do this for the rest of my life."

By Amanda Breen