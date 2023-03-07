This Interactive Toy Keeps Your Pets Happy and Occupied

This fun ball can entertain your pet so you don't have to.

By Entrepreneur Store

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people adopted pets. In the remote working world, caring for an animal was much easier than in typical times. But as offices return to work, there's no guarantee that your dog can come with you. Sure, life is better with an office dog, but if you have to leave your dog at home during the day, you want to make sure he's happy when you're gone.

Enter: Wicked Ball. This interactive pet toy was successfully funded on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo and has been featured on NBC, ABC, and CBS. The 100% automatic toy is designed to eliminate your dog's loneliness and boredom whether you're gone for a few hours, the whole day, or you just can't pay them any attention when you're on a call.

The FDA-certified Wicked Ball has three interaction modes to match your pet's activity levels, helping them to get the mental and physical stimulation they need. A built-in snack hole lets you put in treats for added excitement and engagement, while a built-in collision sensor automatically avoids obstacles, so you don't come home to a big mess.

It's durable enough to withstand your pet's biting, gnawing, and scratching and lasts for up to eight hours on a full charge in gentle mode. You can also opt for Intelligent Companion mode to maximize battery life and balance your pet's activity and rest with 10-minute play and 30-minute rest cycles. That way, you can stimulate your pet's natural curiosity and enthusiasm even when you're not there.

If you can't be with your dog all the time, at least make sure he's entertained. Right now, you can get Wicked Ball for 12% off at just $42.99 (reg. $49).

