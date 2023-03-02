Streamline Your Writing Process with Lifetime Access to the Scrivener 3 Writing App

This $30 writing app could help you improve project management and writing at your business.

As a business owner, you may have your hands in many different projects. Without some help, planning, executing, and organizing all of them may be challenging. Improper project management is what causes some businesses to waste as much as 11% of their resources.

Keep all of your projects organized with Scrivener. This intuitive writing tool could help you draft out your next writing project, break it down into actionable parts, and keep it all organized on a project outline, and it's only $29.99 for a lifetime subscription.

This writing aid helps you structure your ideas, pull in useful reference points, and even share across your team. Start composing text in any order, with customizable sections you can move as needed. If you're a visual thinker, seeing your whole project plan arranged in front of you may make it easier to conceptualize. And if best-selling authors can use Scrivener to organize a novel, then you may be able to use it to organize your ideas into manageable parts.

If one stage of a project requires client or customer outreach or a memo to the team, write it up in Scrivener and attach them to the appropriate project stage. It's a great way to keep everything organized to maximize efficiency.

Ensure every new stage of your project is informed by what happened before. Use Scrivener to reference your earlier work to check what has already been done. Once your project outline is complete, you can compile everything into a single printable document.

Streamline your writing process with a lifetime subscription to Scrivener 3 for just $29.99 (reg. $59), which is a best-on-web price! Choose from the following:

Scrivener for Mac lifetime for $29.99.
Scrivener for Windows lifetime for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.
