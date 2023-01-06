Save 29% Off a Doggy DNA Kit for 2023

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've become a dog owner recently, you might be struggling with the extra responsibility and the puppy blues. Being a good friend to your new best friend is more than just putting food in its bowl, though. It helps to understand your dog on a deeper level so you can give them the best care possible.

So, it's a good time to invest in the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test because during our Same You, New Hobby promotion, you can get it for 29% off. But make sure you order before 11:59 p.m. Pacific on 1/9/23 because the price goes back up then.

Recognized at the GHP Biotechnology Awards, this doggy DNA kit is one of the most ethical ways to learn more about your pooch. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek, mail off the sample, and you'll get a full report emailed to you in about two weeks. In the report, you'll get details about your dog's unique genetic characteristics, personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and more. You'll have a better idea of how to train your dog in ways that work with them, what to look out for at the vet, and other useful information.

Verified customer Bonnie H. writes, "I loved this experience!!! The kit came immediately with great instructions. The results came exactly when promised...To find out his DNA has been the coolest experience! SO GLAD I DID THIS!!"

Treat yourself and your dog to a more educated and understanding 2023. Order the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test before 1/9/23 to get it for 29% off $79 — at just $55.99 — with no coupons needed.

