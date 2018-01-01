Heroes

More From This Topic

Christopher McDougall Was Born to Run. Now He Explores the Ancient Way of Thinking About Strength Training.
Entrepreneur Network

Christopher McDougall Was Born to Run. Now He Explores the Ancient Way of Thinking About Strength Training.

On this episode of Spartan UP! podcast, Joe De Sena talks to the author of "Born to Run" about his new book, "Natural Born Heroes."
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
5 Superpowers of the Most Successful Entrepreneurs
Leadership

5 Superpowers of the Most Successful Entrepreneurs

Work on developing these characteristics and soar like a superhero in business.
Joe Floyd | 5 min read
Hello, Entrepreneur. You Are a Hero.
Project Grow

Hello, Entrepreneur. You Are a Hero.

While most entrepreners might not be saving the world with their ventures, there are parallels between their own paths and the 'hero's journey.'
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Watch: Emerging Entrepreneurs Describe Their Biggest Business Heroes
Project Grow

Watch: Emerging Entrepreneurs Describe Their Biggest Business Heroes

Need more proof that entrepreneurs are the rock stars of this generation? Look no further than this video clip.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
5 Quotes From Sports Figures in 2014 Worth Remembering
Inspiration

5 Quotes From Sports Figures in 2014 Worth Remembering

Athletic competition, whether in the Olympics or the Little Leagues, is a perpetual source of perspective on the struggles of entrepreneurship.
Mark Burns | 4 min read
To Be Your Best, Choose Your Heroes and Learn From a Mentor
Project Grow

To Be Your Best, Choose Your Heroes and Learn From a Mentor

Model yourself after those who you find to be role models, then learn skills as an apprentice.
Jeff Olson | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.