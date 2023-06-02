An NFL Coach Saved a 3-Year-Old Boy From Drowning in a Hotel Pool. 'I'm Thankful I Knew What To Do.' Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was at the right place at the right time — with the right knowledge.

By Jonathan Small

Raheem Morris, a defensive coordinator for the NFL Los Angeles Rams, has run many clutch plays in his career — but this has to be the best ever. Over the weekend, the football coach helped save a drowning child's life at a hotel swimming pool.

The incident took place at the Encore Resort in Las Vegas, where Morris was spending time with his family. According to reports, a drowning 3-year-old boy was pulled from the pool by his father and rushed to a lifeguard. The lifeguard began to perform CPR after it was discovered the boy had no pulse.

Thinking fast, Morris sprung to action and ran over to the scene.

"I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris told ESPN. An AED is an automatic external defibrillator, which is used to deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Morris was able to locate a device and raced it over to the struggling boy.

"We had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK," Morris said.

Morris's wife Nicole wrote about the harrowing ordeal in an Instagram post, saying that the child was discharged from the hospital 24 hours later.

Related: NFL Player Says He Lived In the Stadium for Two Years To Save Money

AED training

Morris was quick to give credit to the recent CPR and AED training offered by the Rams. NFL teams have been ramping up efforts like this ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a heart attack during an NFL game in January. Thankfully, medical professionals on the scene were able to act quickly and use an AED to restart Hamlin's heart.

Hamlin himself was on Capitol Hill in March advocating for a new bipartisan legislation called "Access to AEDs Act." The bill increase the training and availability of AEDs on school campuses.

Morris told ESPN how the Hamlin incident and the recent tragic drowning of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, has helped him be more aware of how important it is to be prepared for moments like these.

"I'm just thankful I knew what to do," Raheem Morris said. "You just never know when you're going to need that stuff."

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis — And How a Default Could Impact Your Business
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

NFL Football Los Angeles News and Trends Heroes Rams CPR

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Clayman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State

A new report by U.S. News found that San Diego is the most expensive city to live in for 2023-2024, followed by Los Angeles. New York City didn't even rank in the top 10.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Roman Roy's 'Succession' T-Shirt Is a $7 Boys Shirt From Walmart — And Now It's Sold Out

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the uncharacteristic wardrobe choice in the series finale.

By Emily Rella