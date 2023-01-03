In the first quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game on ESPN, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed live on television, leaving viewers, teammates, and players from the opposing team, the Cincinnati Bengals, beside themselves in shock and terror.

Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was postponed.

On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills organization said Hamlin was in critical condition.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals," the organization said in a statement. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin's family also provided an update on his condition via social media.

A statement from the family of #Bills S Damar Hamlin, via @jordonr: pic.twitter.com/VolSLMraUN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2023

Thousands of people around the world offered prayers and hope on social media before a fundraiser that Hamlin started years ago began making the rounds. By Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had garnered an incredible $3,737,200 with over 143,200 donors.

All I've been thinking about is @HamlinIsland . I am patiently awaiting in update. Please if you have the means, donate to his charity that supplies much needed toys for underprivileged children. https://t.co/QyQIUTfyz8 — Kev (@ATXKev1n) January 3, 2023

That was dope seeing everybody donate to Damar Hamlin foundation — The B-U-N™ (@BayouBun) January 3, 2023

Folks are tweeting me to let me know it isn't just Bills fans who are donating to the go fund me set up for the charity by Damar Hamlin. Donations are coming in from NFL fans across the country. How wonderful. This is the kind of world to live in — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) January 3, 2023

Hamlin started a GoFundMe in 2020 for his nonprofit, The Chasing M's foundation, with an attainable goal of $2,500 to purchase toys for children in his hometown community of Stowe Township, Pennsylvania.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the fundraising page two years ago. "Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community."

Hamlin proudly wears number 3 on the field, leaving many to make their donations in multiples of three, with one anonymous donor giving the initiative $3,333.

Another six individual donations were made of $5,000 or more.

Hamlin, a four-star recruit from the University of Pittsburgh, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fans, family, and teammates continue to wait for updates on Hamlin's health.