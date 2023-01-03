Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

'This Is The Kind of World to Live In': NFL Fans Donate Millions to Support Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Amid Hospitalization

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By

In the first quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game on ESPN, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed live on television, leaving viewers, teammates, and players from the opposing team, the Cincinnati Bengals, beside themselves in shock and terror.

Getty Images

Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was postponed.

On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills organization said Hamlin was in critical condition.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals," the organization said in a statement. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin's family also provided an update on his condition via social media.

Thousands of people around the world offered prayers and hope on social media before a fundraiser that Hamlin started years ago began making the rounds. By Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had garnered an incredible $3,737,200 with over 143,200 donors.

Hamlin started a GoFundMe in 2020 for his nonprofit, The Chasing M's foundation, with an attainable goal of $2,500 to purchase toys for children in his hometown community of Stowe Township, Pennsylvania.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the fundraising page two years ago. "Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community."

Hamlin proudly wears number 3 on the field, leaving many to make their donations in multiples of three, with one anonymous donor giving the initiative $3,333.

Another six individual donations were made of $5,000 or more.

Hamlin, a four-star recruit from the University of Pittsburgh, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fans, family, and teammates continue to wait for updates on Hamlin's health.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Side Hustle

Your Side Hustle's New Year's Resolutions

Mary Hood

Mary Hood

Leadership

5 Tips to Revamp Your Boring Weekly Status Meeting

Sam Basu

Sam Basu

Business News

Twitter Sued for Unpaid Rent at San Francisco HQ Following Musk Takeover

Madeline Garfinkle
Read More