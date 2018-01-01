Humor

How to Build the Funny Bones of a Solid Business Relationship
Are you and your business partners humor-compatible? You can use your wit to stay tight-knit.
John Ruhlin | 6 min read
Elon Musk Names His First Tunneling Machine After a Classic
Wait for it…
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Can Humor and Hobbies Make You Better at Your Job? Watch This Facebook Live May 4.
Entrepreneur.com's news director and staff writer will discuss comedy on the next #AskEntrepreneur Facebook Live.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Of Course Elon Musk Used a Farting Unicorn to Show Off a New Tesla Feature
The billionaire has an affinity for what some might classify as childish things, and guess what? That's great.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Watch Stephen Hawking Audition A-List Actors to Be His New Voice
Actors and tech leaders competed for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Silicon Valley Gets Mocked With Parody of Cards Against Humanity
Puncturing the Silicon Valley persona one outrageous card at a time.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Last 8 Years Were Pretty Good for Many Entrepreneurs
Oh, it was no walk in the park, but the structural transformation begun in 2008 has offered opportunity, too.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
I Used Social Media and Blogging to Become Famous for Nothing
How one man used social media to become a legend in his own mind -- and in Peru.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
Why Telling Jokes at Work Makes You Appear More Confident
But remember your audience.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
I Recently Made My Stand Up Comedy Debut. It Was Terrifying, But So Rewarding.
This year, resolve to do the things that scare you.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
