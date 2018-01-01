IBM
Infographics
The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
More From This Topic
Remote Workforce
IBM Signals End of Telecommuting Craze
Remote workers are strong proof that talking face to face is the best communication technology.
Jobs
IBM Promises to Hire Americans as Tech Executives Set to Meet Trump
IBM Chief Executive Ginni Rometty is one of more than a dozen U.S. executives serving on an advisory council that Trump has formed to consult him on job creation.
IBM
IBM, Google and Others to Unveil New Data Interface to Take on Intel
The open interface will help corporate and cloud data centers to speed up big data, machine learning, analytics and other emerging workloads.
Artificial Intelligence
Google, Facebook and Other Tech Titans Form 'Partnership on AI'
Apple, however, is missing from the list.
Innovation
The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer
Entrepreneur took a behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S. Open and met a diehard rackethead named Watson.
IBM
IBM's Watson Won Jeopardy, But Can It Win Business from Banks?
People familiar with the matter say IBM has offered presentations of its software to banks including Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley.
Patents
IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls
Every tech company around is probably paying money to IBM based entirely on its massive patent portfolio.
IBM
IBM Just Made a Powerful Research Tool Available to Everyone for Free
A new quantum computing project is available to play with online.
Growth Strategies
Apple Shows Us It's Hard to Be Innovative When You're on Top. But Does it Really Matter?
The iPhone maker is no longer the scrappy upstart it was in the early 2000s. Now, it's the most valuable company in the world.
Lawsuits
Not So Great Deal: IBM Whacks Groupon With Lawsuit
The tech giant said it has warned the site before.