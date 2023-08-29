He further stated that India must develop sovereign capability in artificial intelligence (AI) and look at setting up a national AI computing centre

IT major IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, in an interaction with journalists on August 28, has said that AI adoption is steadily on the rise globally and India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world.

While signifying the importance of government intervention in certain areas, Arvind Krishna pointed out that some level of upfront government investment is necessary for risky and expensive technologies for the private sector to feel confident enough to invest.

"We had a very good discussion with Rajeev Chandrasekhar (the Minister of State for IT and electronics). I am a firm believer that every country ought to have some sovereign capability on artificial intelligence, including large language models, and generative AI," said Krishna in a statement.

Stating the company's future plans, the CEO said that the company will continue to invest more as the country aims to become a trillion dollar digital economy by 2026, adding that the company has close to 100,000 employees in the country, with its facilities spread across the country.

"We run a globally integrated enterprise so our own people can leverage the compute facilities not only in India but all over the globe. IBM in India reflects our global footprint," he said and added that the total investment in India will keep growing.