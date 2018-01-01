Incubators
WeWork Opens a Startup Incubator
Plus, Google has submitted its plans for its huge development in Mountain View, Calif., and Firefly, a smart city platform, launched with $21.5 million in seed funding.
The Way We Work
This Incubator for Women-Focused Businesses Finds the Color Pink Empowering, Not Demeaning
The Pink Ceiling, founded by successful entrepreneur Cindy Whitehead, is unapologetically pink, candid and a little irreverent.
entrepreneurship education
Schools Weren't Built for Tomorrow's Leaders
Venture off campus to cultivate your entrepreneurial mindset in ways the curricula simply can't.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
How to Build a Startup Ecosystem
If you're the only startup in town, it's going to be tougher than if you're launching in a healthy startup ecosystem.
Rising to the Challenge: Incubator Looks to Help Women Immigrants Start Their Own Food Business
Hot Bread Kitchen's baking has fueled a game-changing food incubator.
Accelerators
Startup Accelerators Aren't Banking on Exits Any More
Accelerators are increasingly selling a range of services to generate ongoing revenue, without waiting years for startups to be sold.
Oakland Strives to Rejuvenate Economically by Becoming California's Cannabis Capital
The city Gertrude Stein famously dismissed as "no there, there'' sees legal marijuana as an opening to address a host of inequities.
Cities
8 Cities Whose Entrepreneurship Communities Are Booming
There are amazing startup communities outside of the bay area. Here are some of the best.
Startup Tips
Accelerator vs. Incubator: Which Is Right for You?
Most startups could benefit from being in an incubator, but fewer are a fit for an accelerator.
Walmart
Walmart Is Opening its Own Tech Incubator in Silicon Valley
The retail giant wants to get a foothold in emerging technologies.
Startups
5 Niche Incubators and Accelerators That Could Be Good for Your Business
If you're looking for a helping hand for your startup, these niche helpers could give you the assistance you need.