Dubai Department Of Economy And Tourism's First Ever Kitchen Incubator To Help Turn The UAE Into A Global Gastronomy Hub

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), a Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) agency, has launched the Co-Kitchen, the first kitchen incubator under the umbrella of the Dubai Business Incubator Network (DBIN).

Dubai SME Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO, Dubai SME

The Co-Kitchen is a part of DBIN's overall mission that enables member companies from the GCC to access Dubai SME's services, including five-year exemptions from licensing fees for Emirati members and citizens of the GCC who have 100% ownership of their companies. Accredited by Dubai SME, The Co-Kitchen incubator will also be supported by the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (HI2), an initiative by Dubai SME to foster locally-driven businesses run by Emirati entrepreneurs.

"We are happy and excited to be launching the first accredited kitchen incubator through Dubai SME, which presents a wonderful opportunity to develop entrepreneurs seeking to operate in the Emirate's F&B sector by providing the first shared kitchen," said Shehzad Afzal Bhatti, founder of The Co-Kitchen. "We are also grateful to Dubai SME's team for their support and vision in developing entrepreneurs across all sectors of the Emirate."

Shehzad Afzal Bhatti, Founder, The Co-Kitchen. Source: The Co-Kitchen

The incubator will offer a low-cost platform to launch projects without the need for large investments, a flexible exit strategy, community support via a network of suppliers and entrepreneurs, access to shared kitchens with flexible timings, and consultations that address every stage of the process from production stage and business strategy to marketing and sales.

With Dubai already home to over 13,000 F&B enterprises, including cafés and local and international restaurants and fine dining destinations, the launch of The Co-Kitchen also aligns with DET's vision to promote the Emirate as a global gastronomy hub.

"The adoption of the first kitchen incubator to be part of the Dubai Business Incubator Network is an innovative initiative that enriches the network and expands the sectors it targets as part of our strategy to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai, inspired by the guidance of our visionary leadership to position Dubai as a leading destination for business, investment and tourism," said Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME. "Dubai has continuously focused on developing the F&B sector, and Dubai SME will continue to facilitate entrepreneurs to leverage this growing sector by proving a range of services from legal to technical support and marketing expertise, financial and accounting services, in addition to employment and training, as part of the support provided by the accredited network of business incubators in Dubai."