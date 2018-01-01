Information Security
Ready for Anything
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
More From This Topic
Nondisclosure Agreements
Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?
Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
Security
5 Employee Types You Should Recognize to Enhance Your IT Security Policies
From "Mr. Feet on the Ground" to "Ms. Head in the Cloud," these employee personalities help you find the holes in your system.
Competition
Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge
The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
Cloud Computing
Is Your Company's Data Safe in the Cloud? (Infographic)
Despite the risks, more than half of all U.S. businesses are trusting the cloud. Where does yours stack up?
Managing Technology
How Tech Leaders Can Prepare for the Future of Work
The expectations of younger, technologically-deft workers are driving change in the workplace that improves productivity.
Workplace Technology
How Today's Tech-Savvy Employees Are Challenging the Traditional Role of Corporate IT
The generation just entering the workforce has no patience with their employer's technology if they can figure a hack that makes work easier.
Office Tech
10 Questions to Ask When Hiring Your Company's First IT Support Person
Expert tips from a seasoned IT pro to help you find the right person for the job.
Information Security
When Going Viral is Very Bad (Infographic)
Employees are more efficient using personal mobile devices for work but data security is another matter.
Collaborative Economy
The Balancing Act: Sharing Data Versus Guarding Trade Secrets
Companies are grappling with how to foster collaboration inside and outside the organization while protecting proprietary information.
Technology
Target Says Up to 70 Million Customers Affected By Hacking
The fallout from Target's Black Friday hacking incident continues with the company saying 70 million people were affected by the data breach -- a much larger figure than the 40 million initially reported.