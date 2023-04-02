Protect Your Business from Cyber Threats with This $80 IT Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even small businesses can be the target of cyber attacks. Roughly 43% of all cyberattacks target small- to mid-size businesses, and 60% of them go out of business within six months. So if you want to create your team that will help protect your business from cyber attacks, education is the first step. The Complete Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle could help you or your employees train to secure your business against attacks, and it's only $79.99.

This IT training bundle features comprehensive high-quality content with 26 courses covering more than 400 hours of material to teach a tech-savvy team member how to protect your web spaces and identify potential vulnerabilities. All courses are taught by professionals from iCollege — who exclusively partners with ITproTv to bring superior training to the masses — and cover an expansive range of materials. As one verfied buyer said, "It has the most complete Cyber Security training that I have seen."

A user can learn about the fundamentals in this bundle. Study penetration testing, Linux security techniques, ethical hacking, and get familiar with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in dedicated courses designed by experienced workersh in the industry.

Make your worker's IT career path official with certification from CompTIA. This bundle includes three certification prep courses that cover general principles in cybersecurity that are introduced in more detail in other included courses. There's even a five-hour course on disaster recovery to show users how to protect data during an emergency and practice risk assessment to prevent downtime.

Protect your business from attacks you can't see. The Complete Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle is on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $7,774). That's the best price online.

