See How New Learning Opportunities Can Drive Employee Retention with This $50 Bundle

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

If your business is struggling with employee retention, try opening up new avenues for professional development. In a recent survey of 400 employees spanning three generations, 70% said job-related training and development opportunities influenced their decision to stay with a company.

Training your employees on advanced skills may be labor and resource intensive. But it could be a manageable cost with a subscription to StackSkills Unlimited, which gives you unlimited access to 1,000+ skills courses for life. Through April 3, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $49.97.

StackSkills can offer your employees a chance to cultivate new skills that they could put back into the company. For example, if too much of the budget is going to outsourcing IT costs, a tech-savvy worker could enroll in any of the beginner and advanced IT courses and learn about coding, cybersecurity, network management, and more.

Courses are organized by category and instructor, and there's much to choose from. Productivity courses are a chance for employees to refine their work processes. Marketing and branding courses could help you grow your business, and the entrepreneurship courses could be a good fit for someone with management potential.

Courses can be completed anytime, and users can track their progress as they learn. There are even offerings for leisure activities like music, art, and animation. The opportunity to control their growth trajectory could encourage your employees to stick with your business.

It's rated 4.5 stars out of five on Trustpilot and PCMag wrote, "Lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited empowers you to discover your potential."

Grab a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited on sale for $49.97 (reg. $1,495) through April 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.

