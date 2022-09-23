Get on the Right Track to IT Success with Top CompTIA and Linux Certification Exams

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For a successful career working in IT, you need some important certifications. The thing is, there are so many certifying bodies and so many things to specialize in, it can be difficult to figure out where to devote your attention — especially since getting certified costs money. So whether you're looking to launch a new career or you want to start a consulting side hustle, you need to be efficient.

StackCommerce

Fortunately, with this IT certification bundle, you can maximize the bang for your buck by getting training materials for a wide range of certification exams from some of the web's top providers.

The bundle features materials from five organizations, all curated by Exams Digest (4.1/5-star rating), a leading provider of online training for the world's most in-demand IT certifications.

First, you'll explore Linux and its features with hands-on exercises and interactive lessons. By the end of the six-hour course, you'll be able to pass the CompTIA Linux+ exam. From there, you'll delve into CramWise's Exam Simulator, getting to know the functions and components of computer networks, and beginning your education in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Then, you'll progress to a comprehensive package of training for top-rated CompTIA exams, including A+, Security+, and Network+. The package includes practice exams, intensive labs, and performance-based questions (PBQs). The final bit of course work is a CodeDirect deep dive on Python, the world's most popular programming language, before you can tie it all together using ExamDigest's Exam Simulator, which will give you unlimited access to more than 15 certification paths.

If you want to learn to code and earn valuable IT certifications, this CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle has you covered. Get it today for just $44.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.