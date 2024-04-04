Train at your own pace for a lucrative new tech career with eight modules covering each of the exams you'll have to take along the way.

The need for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to grow because the cyberattacks just don't stop and the costs are skyrocketing. For instance, compromised business emails were responsible for $2.7 billion in losses in 2022. Now you can get an entire career's worth of cybersecurity training with lifetime access to The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle and it's only $27.99 through April 7 with code SECURE20.

All of these courses will help prepare you for exams that can help you forge a career path in IT, and you need no tech experience to begin studying.

Complete novices should start with the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam: Complete Course with Practical Labs to learn about Wi-Fi, network automation, and security, and how to apply it all to real-life circumstances. Other courses in the bundle teach you about hardware, CPUs, motherboards, networking security protocols, troubleshooting mobile issues, software, malware, antivirus, and more.

CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007 is a great course in the bundle that's all about configuring, managing, and troubleshooting networks. CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501 will turn you into a good security tech. These two will prepare you for CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001): Ethical Hacking. Penetration tester is one of the fastest growing career markets and the average salary is over $70,000, so this is an excellent certification to study for.

Considering the depth of what's available to study, it's no wonder that verified purchasers like Nicole Reyes gave this bundle a perfect 5-star rating. She explains that it "comes with a lot of courses that more than cover all that would be needed to learn about IT and cybersecurity and help you pass at least the basic certification exams."

These courses are presented by Total Seminars, a leading e-learning platform that has provided training to thousands of corporations, schools, and government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Defense, and the United Nations.

