Instagram Marketing

This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram
'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
How 39 Major Businesses Use Instagram Stories (Infographic)
Should Instagram be part of your business marketing strategy?
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read
Expert Tips for How to Maximize Your Impact on the Top 3 Social Media Platforms
Social media is the most important component of your digital marketing campaign. So, how are you nurturing it?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Instagram Is Reportedly Working on a Fix for a Hashtag Nightmare
Putting hashtags in as a first comment makes your posts easy to notice.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
How the Creator of @OverheardLA and @OverheardNewYork Turned the Act of Eavesdropping Into 2.6 Million Instagram Followers
The accounts feature funny, user-submitted quotes, such as: "I joined a gym once in Pittsburgh just to use the bathroom."
Hayden Field | 9 min read
How to Grow Your Business Using Instagram
Whether you're new to the platform or looking to grow your presence, below are five ways you can take advantage of Instagram.
Carlos Gil | 4 min read
How to Use the New Shopping Feature in Instagram Stories to Radically Boost Your Sales
Users will no longer have to leave the app to make purchases.
Jeremy McGilvrey | 6 min read
How I Got 13,000 Instagram Followers in One Month
We go inside the strange, disturbingly popular world of 'engagement groups.'
Jason Feifer | 1 min read
3 Ways to Immediately Get More ROI From Your Instagram Marketing
Don't just put up a post or an ad and call it a day.
James Shamsi | 4 min read
Instagram Finally Adds Mute Feature
Perhaps you have a friend who spams your feed with multiple posts per day (or hour). Maybe it's all selfies all the time. Now you can mute them without unfollowing.
2 min read
