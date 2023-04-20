8 Expert Tips for Optimizing Your Professional Instagram Profile

Instagram has the potential to boost your income and help you develop your business and personal brand, regardless of what you're selling. As an entrepreneur, it's important to be aware of eight trendy tips to improve your Instagram game.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's digital age, having a professional Instagram profile is essential for businesses to establish a strong online presence. With over 1 billion active users, Instagram offers businesses a powerful platform to engage with their target audience, increase brand awareness and drive sales.

Instagram is one of the most popular platforms for businesses to showcase their products and services. However, with so much competition on the platform, it's important to make sure your profile stands out.

As a social media agency owner who tracks the progress of over 30 professional profiles of business owners, I have noticed current trends and tips that can help businesses improve their Instagram presence. Here are my insights on the latest trends and provide tips on how to make your Instagram profile the best it can be, so you can not only improve your image but also increase your revenue.

Related: Why Instagram Is Every Entrepreneur's Most Powerful Tool

1. Get the blue check

The blue verification mark on Instagram is a sign of authenticity and credibility. It helps users identify legitimate accounts and distinguishes them from imitators or fan accounts. Instagram has now made it available through a subscription to get the blue mark. For $15 per month, you can enjoy the benefits of being a verified account.

Not only is it prestigious, but having a blue checkmark on your account will also help you to secure it. Recently, many scammers have created duplicates of people's accounts and sent messages to all the people they follow, asking for money or sending links with dangerous content. A blue checkmark will make you feel safe knowing that everyone knows it's actually you.

2. Optimize your bio

Your bio is your chance to make a great first impression on your audience. It should be informative, engaging, and reflect your brand's personality. Don't forget to add keywords to your profile name, location and link to your business. This will make it easier for users to find and connect with you.

If you're using Instagram to sell products or services, make sure your profile is easy to understand. Your audience should be able to identify who you are and what you offer at first glance. Use clear and concise language in your bio, and don't hesitate to highlight your unique selling proposition.

3. Organize your highlights

Highlights are a great way to showcase your best content and provide quick access to information about your brand. Make sure the content in your highlights is relevant and up-to-date.

If you're using Instagram for business purposes, it's worth considering adding a list of your services, testimonials, before-and-after content, media coverage, education and frequently asked questions (FAQs) to your highlights. This can help potential customers or clients quickly understand what you offer, see the results you can achieve, and find answers to common questions.

Related: How To Improve Your Engagement on Instagram

4. Post more Reels

Reels are a popular feature on Instagram that allows users to create short videos that can be shared with their followers. You can use Reels to showcase your products, share industry tips or give your audience a behind-the-scenes look at your business. Don't be afraid to get creative with your content and experiment with different styles.

If you consistently post Reels related to your business with catchy titles and well-made content, don't be surprised if they bring you both new followers and new customers. Reels are a source of free traffic, and if the algorithm understands what your account is about, it can organically attract people who are interested in your type of services to your page.

5. Talk to people

The tone of voice you use on Instagram is important, so be sure to be nice to people and they'll pay you back. If you sell directly from your page, use chatbots for autofunnels — this could increase your ROI significantly.

And don't be afraid being funny - jokes and memes are a great way to add a bit of humor to your Instagram profile and engage with your followers. Many industry leaders, such as Elon Musk, use memes to connect with their audience.

6. Use relevant hashtags

Research and use relevant hashtags to increase the visibility of your posts. This will help you reach a wider audience and attract new followers to your Instagram account. Be sure to use only relevant and specific hashtags — generic ones like #love or #fun are not likely to attract your target audience.



Here's a secret tip: when you're about to make a post on Instagram, go to the advanced settings and add relevant hashtags to the 'Alt text' section. This can help to promote your content to a relevant audience.

7. Quality over quantity

Always prioritize quality over quantity when posting on Instagram. Be sure to never post random content. Something that you might think is funny after a couple of glasses of champagne may not seem like a good idea afterward. Your followers may consider you to be less professional than you would like to appear. Unless you want to have a rockstar image, in which case, go for it — trashy is great then.

Related: 6 Instagram Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

8. Warm up your audience

Talk to your followers from the perspective of the meaning and value that your service or product brings to the world. Inspire and show what is possible to achieve with your input. Some people may follow you for years before they decide to buy, so be persistent and your social media will pay off!

In conclusion, creating a professional-looking Instagram profile can greatly benefit your business in terms of brand awareness and sales. As a social media agency owner, I have seen firsthand the impact that a well-curated Instagram profile can have on a business's success.

By following these 10 tips, you can elevate your Instagram profile and make it stand out among the millions of other accounts on the platform. From adding a blue mark to your profile to using relevant hashtags, every little detail can make a big difference in how your profile is perceived by potential customers.

Remember to always put quality over quantity when it comes to your content and engage with your audience in a friendly and approachable tone. By warming up your audience and sharing the value of your product or service, you can build a loyal following that will eventually convert into paying customers.

While the world of social media is constantly evolving, these tips will help you stay ahead of the curve and create a professional-looking Instagram profile that will help you achieve your business goals. With dedication and persistence, you can use Instagram to grow your brand, connect with your audience and ultimately drive sales.