'This Made Me Physically Recoil From My Phone': Lingerie Brand Apologizes For 'Creepy' Ad Referencing Ryan Reynolds and Bras

Online lingerie retailer Harper Wilde is under fire for a bizarre sponsored post it has since pulled from Instagram.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella • Feb 3, 2023

That's certainly one way to go about selling intimate apparel.

Lingerie brand Harper Wilde is apologizing for an extremely uncomfortable sponsored post on Instagram that compared the comfort level of its bras to being touched by actor Ryan Reynolds.

Related: 8 Controversial Marketing Campaigns That Paid Off

One user shared a screenshot of the ad on Twitter, where it's been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

"This bra is like if Ryan Reynolds was gently holding up your breasts and whispering in your ear that you are doing a good job…honestly," the text read, with no photo or other reference to the Deadpool star anywhere in the advertisement or on the company's website.

Twitter users had a field day with the copy, with many making references to other actors and others calling the word choice "creepy" and noting how uncomfortable it made them.

Unable to ignore the heat, Harper Wilde responded in a series of Tweets explaining that the ad was not written by its team, but was instead a direct quote from a customer review that the company believed was "cheeky" enough to run on its own. A Tweet noted that the attribution to the customer had been cut off by Instagram's ad interface.

"Our team is 99% women and we absolutely do NOT condone creepy non-consensual boob-grabbing of any kind, even in the figurative hypothetical bra-review sense," the company wrote. "We're very very sorry this creeped anyone out! It was absolutely not our intention, and we've pulled the ad."

Harper Wilde then joked that perhaps the reviewer (signed "Kelly D") meant to mention actor Ryan Gosling instead of Ryan Reynolds.

"A significant part of our customer demographic is the elder millennial Ryan Reynolds fan — we apologize if this unexpectedly teleported you back to 2017," the company cheekily wrote.

Harper Wilde is an online retailer founded in 2016 that specializes in bras and other lingerie products.

Unsurprisingly, Ryan Reynolds has not yet commented on the ad controversy.

Related: How Ryan Reynolds' Marketing Agency Keeps Making Viral Hits
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Advertising News and Trends Instagram Instagram Marketing Harper wilde Ryan reynolds

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

The Scam Artist Who Robbed Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Blind. 'Some of the Guys Couldn't Pay Their Car Payment.'

In the 1990s, Lou Pearlman made millions creating the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. It was all a giant Ponzi scheme.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Frontier Airlines Just Announced Its All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for $399. What's the Catch?

As travel begins to pick up, the airline hopes unlimited travel will jumpstart its business.

By Jonathan Small

Living

Purchase a One-Year Costco Membership and Score a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card

Take advantage of great products and stretch your budget further at Costco.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business Solutions

What Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Taught Me About Getting to Know Your Customers

Despite the push toward chatbots and technology-driven customer service, nothing can replace determining what your customers want through personal social interaction.

By Brent Ritz