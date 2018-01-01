Insurance

7 Companies Reinventing 'Old' Fields With New Tech
Technology

7 Companies Reinventing 'Old' Fields With New Tech

Meet the entrepreneurs behind instant relationship coaching, automatic coupon code testing, online wedding registries and more.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
5 Ways to Prepare Your Business for Natural Disasters, Catastrophes and Income Loss
Disaster Planning

5 Ways to Prepare Your Business for Natural Disasters, Catastrophes and Income Loss

Preparing for disaster includes preparing for what follows when your employees and community most need you to be open for business.
Lena Requist | 7 min read
Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan
Money

Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan

Find out why this expert says life insurance isn't a waste of money – it's leverage you need to gain financial freedom.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Natural Disasters Set a Record $135 Billion in Claims in 2017
Weather

Natural Disasters Set a Record $135 Billion in Claims in 2017

And this may be the new normal, according to one agency.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires

Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires

Growers and processors devastated by raging wildfire don't have federal crop insurance or access to disaster relief. They can't even legally crowdfund to help each other.
Andre Bourque | 9 min read
Renting Your House to Make Extra Money? Great, But Prepare for the Worst.
Real Estate

Renting Your House to Make Extra Money? Great, But Prepare for the Worst.

It can be extremely profitable -- and risky -- opening your place up to vacationers. Make sure you're ready.
Kunal Malhotra | 4 min read
Do Robo-Advisors Have a Place in Insurance?
Insurance

Do Robo-Advisors Have a Place in Insurance?

To solve a problem, these founders turned to a 30-year-old answer.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 8 min read
Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs
Insurance

Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs

Without proper life insurance protection, the sudden death or disability of a founder could derail a company, resulting in layoffs, bankruptcy and possibly the collapse of the business itself.
Michael Carter | 5 min read
What's Your Safe Money Plan for Retirement?
Retirement Savings

What's Your Safe Money Plan for Retirement?

Don't overlook these five facets of true financial security.
Pamela Yellen | 8 min read
This May Not be the News You Want But Bringing a Lawsuit Just Got Easier
Litigation

This May Not be the News You Want But Bringing a Lawsuit Just Got Easier

An insurance startup has a new policy that will cover the costs of bringing a case that you lose.
Peter Page | 2 min read
