Jawbone
Legal
Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees
Earlier this year, according to the suit, Fitbit contacted one-third of Jawbone's workforce -- several of whom downloaded sensitive documents before being hired away.
More From This Topic
Jawbone
How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?
A lawsuit alleges that the company's financial condition is 'perilous and currently insufficient to pay its debts.'
Wearable Tech
Jawbone Launches New Wearable Fitness Trackers
The new devices can track details of workouts, hours slept and heart rate.
Wearables
As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize
The wearables revolution is coming. Here are the top industries that will cash in on the skyrocketing trend, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Wearable Tech
Using Wearable Devices to Help Promote Employee Wellness
Wearable technology allows you to ensure employees are keeping active and sleeping well and may be the key to worker productivity.
Design
Meet the Man with the Midas Touch
Yves Béhar's award-winning design studio Fuseproject creates groundbreaking products and brand identities for some of the world's most influential companies.
Wearable Tech
Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season
As software gets smarter and Apple enters the race, smartwatches may finally hit the mainstream later this year.
Internet of Things
Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home
Consumers will now be able to control their Whirlpool washers and dryers, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Logitech remote controls through Nest's operating system.
Wearable Tech
How Wearable Tech Could Save Your Life
Some entrepreneurs are building wearable devices designed to keep you from danger.
Travel Apps
Travel Tech: 4 Gadgets for Running Your Business on the Fly
Productivity tools for outside the office.
Sleep
What an App Is Telling Us About How Poorly We Sleep
The bedroom isn't free from distractions. But you'd be surprised what is ruining a good night's sleep.
Jawbone is a private U.S. company, which produces wearable consumer technology, including speakers, headsets and accompanying mobile apps. It was founded by Stanford graduates Alexander Asseily and Hosain Rahman in 1999. In 2015, Jawbone filed a lawsuit against FitBit, accusing them of poaching employees who then revealed confidential company intelligence.