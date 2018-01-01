Job Seeking

What You Need to Know About Looking for a Job in 2018
From when to send your application to the most lucrative locales in the country.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
10 Job Search Tips to Help You Find Your Best Opportunity in 2018
Job search platform Glassdoor offers strategies to navigate a competitive field.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
10 Tips for Writing Cold Emails That Will Land Your Next Big Job
Persistence, creativity and analysis are keys to success in a job and when trying to get a job.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
3 Keys to Getting a Job In a Competitive Industry
No job is impossible to get when you have the right mindset.
David Meltzer | 5 min read
6 Ways to Make Sure Your Resume Gets Read
Advance to the interview round by sidestepping common mistakes with not-so-common solutions.
Dan Scalco | 4 min read
Science Warns Don't Do These 6 Things If You Want to Get Hired
Neglecting to prepare for the job interview will very likely mean failure to get the job.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
6 Logical Tips to Finding a Job
People feel good when asked to come in and interview, because they think the interview is about them. In fact, it is not.
Alex Freund | 3 min read
9 Questions to Ask Before Sending Your Resume
As a candidate if you want to look professional and get noticed, pay attention these nine points.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
5 Essential Steps to a Great Job
There are five essential steps to a great job, provided one is willing to do some hard work.
Alex Freund | 7 min read
6 Proofreading Tips to Create a Mistake-Free Resume
Your resume is one of the first impressions a hiring manager will have when you apply to a new job or position.
Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
