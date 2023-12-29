Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

New Year's is a holiday that's solely focused on celebrating the passage of time. For many of us, that makes it feel like as appropriate a time as any to rally our inner spirits to commit to positive change. Those of you who are tired of dealing with the same issues at work and those who have been gearing themselves up to join the job-hunting market — you can get this LazyApply Job Application Basic Lifetime License, which is just $59.97 (reg. $149) through January 7 only.

Rated 4.5/5 stars on the Chrome Web Store, LazyApply equips you to apply for tons of jobs with a single click. It can apply to jobs for you on LinkedIn, Indeed, and other widely used platforms. Using an AI known as JobGPT, LazyApply automatically fills out applications with your information. It uses advanced algorithms so potential employers' filtering systems won't block your application.

This subscription comes with unlimited LinkedIn profile emails, up to 150 job applications each day, plus specialized analytics on your progress so that you can adjust and adapt. The LazyApply Job Application team offers a weekly consultation call to discuss your progress.

Give yourself the power to accomplish your New Year's job resolution easier.

You can get this LazyApply Job Application Basic: Lifetime License, which is on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $149) through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

