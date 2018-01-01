Kids

How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors
Franchises

Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Jon Marcus | 9 min read
How Young Entrepreneurs Can Win, According to Knicks Legend John Starks
Project Grow

The NBA All-Star is helping kids gain the winning edge in business.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
12 High-Profile Billionaires and Millionaires Who Aren't Leaving Their Fortunes to Their Children
Billionaires

Many high-profile business magnates, billionaires and celebrities believe that they've worked too hard to simply hand their fortunes over to their kids when they die.
Bobbie Edsor | 12 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Wrote a Children's Book Starring Elon Musk as a Superhero
Elon Musk

Is Elon Musk a superhero? My 4-year-old son sure thinks so.
Evan Loomis | 6 min read
Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Raised Their Kids Tech-Free -- and It Should've Been a Red Flag
Bill Gates

Gates recognizes technology as useful for a student's development, not as entertainment.
Chris Weller | 4 min read
How an Actual Elevator Pitch Led This 12-Year-Old Entrepreneur to Appear on Shark Tank and Partner With Richard Branson
Young Entrepreneurs

Carson Kropfl struck a deal with the billionaire Virgin founder for his startup Locker Board.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Lawsuit Claims Disney Is Tracking Kids in 42 Apps
Disney

The class action suit alleges that the media giant is violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Why This Kids Book Is the Next Big Thing in Entrepreneurship
Kidpreneurs

MSNBC host and children's author JJ Ramberg explains why it's important to teach children about business.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Read This 9-Year-Old's Heartwarming Application Letter to NASA
Project Grow

This fourth grader is determined to make his dreams come true.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
The 6 Best Jobs for Teenage Entrepreneurs
Kidpreneurs

How you can start a business in high school.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
