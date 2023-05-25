Hopscotch Raises $20 Million Led by Amazon The funding will enable Hopscotch to expand its offerings and serve even more customers with the latest styles in kids' fashion

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Hopscotch, a brand for kids' fashion, has announced that its parent company, Hit the Mark, Inc., raised $20 million in a funding round led by Amazon. The round also included participation from Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, as well as other existing investors, including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures. The funding will enable Hopscotch to expand its offerings and serve even more customers with the latest styles in kids' fashion.

"Hopscotch is the go-to digital brand for parents who want their kids to look stylish - everyday and on every special occasion. This investment allows us to invest in marketing, broaden our selection, and enable more customers to express their unique sense of style," said Rahul Anand, founder and CEO, Hopscotch.

Hopscotch.in claims that it is a digital destination for kids' fashion, offering a seamless online shopping experience to parents who want their kids to look stylish every day and on every special occasion. With its vertically integrated technology platform, Hopscotch identifies top fashion trends and delivers the latest styles to customers before other retailers.

"Hopscotch has strong brand recall in the kids' category. With this investment, we are happy to work with Hopscotch as it continues to reach and delight more customers. Rahul, the founder, and his management team are passionate about building out the brand. We have been impressed to see what they have done till date", said Preetham N, director, Corporate Development, Amazon.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Fashion Kids News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year

Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, wanted to solve a common problem for designers.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Elon Musk Gets Brutally Honest About Twitter Job Cuts, Said Many Employees 'Didn't Have a Lot of Value'

Musk spoke at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London on Tuesday and said other companies could make more cuts, too.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The New BMW Allows You to Change Lanes Only Using Your Eyes

All drivers have to do is look at their side view mirror, and the vehicle automatically maneuvers — traffic conditions permitting.

By Jonathan Small
Business Ideas

21 Lessons I Swear By After 21 Years as an Entrepreneur

Fast-track your business success with these strategies.

By Adrian Falk
Growth Strategies

6 Aftereffects of the INR 2000 Note Withdrawal by RBI

Following the RBI's decision to stop issuing INR 2000 notes, several businesses noticed that payments were now made in the withdrawn currency.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business Models

Over 90% of Companies Generate Revenue from This Business Model, One Survey Says. Is It Time to Try It Out in Your Business?

With the economic climate we have today, business leaders must embrace new and holistic growth strategies that align their business goals with that of their customers. There's one business model that will do just that — tying the ability to earn recurring revenues to customers' desired outcomes, maximizing value for the company, its customers and the macroeconomy.

By Al Subbloie