This CES-Featured DIY STEM Kit for Kids is Only $84

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

STEM education has been growing in popularity for K-12 students. So whether you're a personal tutor or manage a private education business, incorporating STEM toys into your early education curriculum could be a popular decision among parents, clients, and potential investors—and you need look no further than CES 2023 for ideas.

The CircuitPet is a hardware design and coding kit that allows kids to create their own digital pets. If you want a student age 11+ excited about STEM, get a CircuitPet for just $83.99 beginning on February 28.

CircuitPet is a two-stage project that may help students acquire practical STEM skills. First, this DIY digital pet comes completely disassembled. Putting it together requires skills like soldering, electronic component management, and understanding RTC, LCD displays, and microcomputers. These valuable hardware skills could be applied to other STEM projects (soldering equipment is not included).

The digital side of the CircuitPet requires coding in C++ and CircuitBlocks. Each CircuitPet includes beginner-friendly instructions. Once the CircuitPet is complete, users can access any of the six pre-loaded games that let them collect XP and keep their pets happy. This compact DIY game uses always-on technology to keep it operating at low power. Users can take a break and return to their pets as needed.

Making STEM fun and engaging could inspire children to develop their own interest in it later on. Whether you're a freelance tutor or a professional educator, gamifying useful STEM skills early on may lead to success. For a limited time, get the CES-featured CircuitPet Build and Coding Kit while it's on sale for $83.99 (reg. $119). The sale ends March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
