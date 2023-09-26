The benefits of reading to young children have long been known — but new research from the UK reveals that kids whose dads read, sing and draw with them may have an even greater edge over their peers.

According to the report published by the University of Leeds, which analyzed data from a survey of nearly 5,000 UK households that include a mother and father, "Fathers' childcare involvement has a unique and important effect on the educational outcomes of children that is over and above the effect of the mothers' involvement," CNBC reported.

Dads who take part in "structured, educational activities" with their children set them up for success in their first year of primary school and beyond for a couple of reasons, the research found. First, kids with two involved parents will be stimulated in different ways, as mom and dad exhibit varying behaviors, use different language and more.

But fathers also "bring something different," per the report: "Fathers' involvement operates differently from mothers' involvement because it helps to increase children's educational attainment, whereas mothers' involvement enhances children's cognitive behaviour."

The report found that dads who spend just 10 minutes on an engaging activity with their children regularly can make a difference.

High levels of father involvement have also been linked to higher levels of sociability, confidence and self-control in children, and they're also less likely to act out in school or participate in risky behaviors, according to the Children's Bureau of Southern California.