Leadership Strategy

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.
Work-Life Balance

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.

The key is to find a partner who is strong in areas where you are weak.
John Suh | 5 min read
The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies
Leadership Strategy

The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies

A combination of guidance, transparency and collaboration will help leaders guide in the digital age.
Jake Croman | 7 min read
The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You
Delegation

The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You

Having an owner-independent business is the only way to scale sustainably.
Imran Tariq | 5 min read
5 Ways Bad Leadership Can Destroy Your Business
Leadership Strategy

5 Ways Bad Leadership Can Destroy Your Business

Lead your team from the front.
Bedros Keuilian | 9 min read
Are You Sabotaging Your Own Team? Look Out for These 5 Signs.
Leadership Strategy

Are You Sabotaging Your Own Team? Look Out for These 5 Signs.

Leading a startup for the first time is a little like playing flashlight tag: You may be playing to win, but most of the moves you make are inevitably shots in the dark.
Amy Norman | 7 min read
No Office? No Problem. 4 Reasons CEOs Should Sit With Their Teams
Leadership Strategy

No Office? No Problem. 4 Reasons CEOs Should Sit With Their Teams

Forgoing a corner office creates a more collaborative, innovative workplace.
Sanjay Beri | 5 min read
Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs
Engineers

Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs

Studies have shown that startup founders with an engineering background outnumbered those with MBAs by about three-to-one.
Jason Tan | 5 min read
As Your Company Grows, You Need to Stop Constantly Dealing With Day-to-Day Fires
Leadership Strategy

As Your Company Grows, You Need to Stop Constantly Dealing With Day-to-Day Fires

Here are five ways to work on your business and not in it.
Brian Greenberg | 6 min read
What I Learn by Going 'Undercover' at My Company
Leadership Strategy

What I Learn by Going 'Undercover' at My Company

There's no substitute for talking directly to customers -- who don't know I'm the CEO.
Mark Gally | 6 min read
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company
Leadership Strategy

Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company

Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
