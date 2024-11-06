The best ideas for driving change don't always have to come from the top. When change originates from team members, it reflects the organization's authentic values

A large responsibility of any CEO is to ensure the organization we lead can be flexible and evolve to meet the requirements of the time. As the CEO of a 62-year-old heritage brand, I take this responsibility very seriously. Business case studies are full of companies that missed major market shifts and failed to adapt. With today's fast-paced business environment, companies face an even greater challenge to adapt and revolutionize their businesses to fit the ever-changing market needs.

Senior leaders need to stay on top of the constant swirl of change and make the right adjustments at the right time. In my experience, one of the best ways to do this is to identify and empower change agents from within your employee base.

At KOA (Kampgrounds of America, Inc.), we believe the best ideas for driving change don't always have to come from the top. In fact, it is often most effective when the momentum for change rises organically from the different levels of the team. When change originates from team members, it reflects the organization's authentic values and is often grounded in practical insights, as team members often have a clear understanding of what's feasible and how to execute.

Of course, senior leaders play a pivotal role in empowering and supporting these change agents, ensuring their success in driving positive transformation.

How can you activate change agents on behalf of your organization? Here are three tips based on my experience.

1. Identify your change agents

At KOA, we have found success believing that any employee can be a change agent. We look holistically at each department to identify leaders among their peers who have a passion for the work and a drive to improve our company. These individuals are then invited to join our change agent groups, or they volunteer based on their passion and interest. Our change agent program was initially created to look at diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, but it also evolved to include sustainability.

For example, our DEI change agents have demonstrated their dedication to fostering inclusivity and accessibility in the outdoors, addressing both physical and neurodivergent needs. As a result of their passion, we recently certified our Billings KOA Holiday as an autism-certified property and will institute learnings from this process to other campgrounds in our system. Change agents also identified adaptive equipment that would make a difference in experiencing the outdoors. We have since partnered with Grit Freedom Chairs to provide these all-terrain wheelchairs for guests of several properties and extended funds to a national park to purchase them as part of our philanthropy initiatives.

2. Ensure your leadership knows that change agents are a priority

The success of any change agent program demands both time and financial investment. I ensure that senior leadership recognizes the importance of change agent work as a top priority, providing participating employees the dedicated time they need to focus.

While the activation budget for this program is allocated within our HR budget, it's critical we remain aware of the grassroots ideas being generated and allocate sufficient funds to support them. For instance, when change agent initiatives have marketing implications, we collaborate with the marketing team to incorporate these ideas into our strategies.

Our goal is to ensure these ideas are implemented and not sidelined by urgent matters. I've found that once the prioritization of change agent work is clear, everything else falls into place.

There are some specific costs to consider when you're getting a change agent program off the ground. I highly recommend gathering all your change agents together in one location for an in-person summit annually. I also recommend bringing in an outside facilitator or trainer to work with your change agents at the program's start. There are costs associated with investing in this type of training and expertise, but I have found that it is well worth the investment as it demonstrates senior leadership's support and commitment to the program.

3. Change agents need dynamic leadership

Identifying a dynamic leader to get people excited about the work is critically important. It does not have to be a senior leader. The essential leadership qualities include alignment with company values, passion for the work and commitment to innovation and creativity. Think of it as a more concentrated version of the qualities your change agents should possess. We also employ a train-the-trainer model and have selected four change agents for deeper training who are now equipped to train more employees. These leaders will set the tone and bring the group together to activate. It's important to communicate that they are empowered to implement their ideas.

These change agents also lead the charge as we think about evolving our business and often look outside of the industry for innovations in sustainability and design. This has resulted in various solar projects across our system and the incorporation of EV chargers at our locations. One change agent took the initiative to develop a bee apiary on our Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, Maine, and also developed a program to attract bats to the property for natural mosquito control.

While it does take time and financial resources to stand up and activate a change agent program, the benefits of having an on-the-ground network of employees to facilitate, inspire and drive change far outweigh the costs. They are pivotal for mobilizing their peers and advocating for ideas and initiatives at the grassroots level. The next time you are contemplating a major change initiative, I challenge you to think bottom-up instead of top-down. You will be amazed at the ideas that bubble to the surface.

