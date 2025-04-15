At less than three pounds and with a price tag of less than $200, it's the ideal secondary device for any entrepreneur or professional.

Whether you work in an office or from home, you likely rely on a desktop to complete business operations, hop onto Zoom meetings, and so many other tasks. But what if you're traveling? There's no way you can bring your entire desktop with you, which is why a sleek, secondary laptop is necessary for any entrepreneur.

Take this MacBook Air, for example. At less than three pounds with a 13.3" profile, it's the ideal secondary laptop, and its price is especially attractive. Compared to retail MacBook Airs that go for $1,000+, this refurbished model is only $199.97 (reg. $999), but only through April 27.

Why is this MacBook so affordable?

Refurbished devices can be an excellent way to save hundreds of dollars while still getting a high-quality, genuine Apple product. This MacBook Air was pre-owned and went through a robust refurbishing process, including full cleaning, testing, and inspection. It'll arrive with light to normal wear with a minimum of 70% battery health.

What Does This MacBook Air Arrive With?

For starters, this MacBook Air isn't designed to hold up with graphics-intensive apps, video-editing, or any other tasks that demand massive processing power. However, this 2017 model comes with an 1.8GHz Intel Core i5, allowing you to type documents in Word, join Google Meets calls, and answer emails in Outlook.

View all work presentations, slides, and spreadsheets clearly with its 13.3" display, which also comes with Intel HD Graphics 6000 to render all images and videos in crisp clarity. Professionals and entrepreneurs will also appreciate this MacBook Air's 128GB SSD, allowing for simple, local storage of all files, photos, and other media.

Since this MacBook Air can connect to Wi-Fi and personal hotspots, you can bring your work anywhere you go, as long as there's a stable internet connection. Plus, its 12 hours of battery life (after a full charge) makes this device the ideal secondary laptop since you can answer Slacks and complete spreadsheets without recharging often.

You have until April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT to act on this MacBook Air deal—grab this refurbished 2017 model for only $199.97 while supplies last.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished)



Only $199.97 at Entrepreneur

