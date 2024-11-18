Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Taking on a leadership role — especially as a new CEO — brings its own set of fears and challenges. For many, it can trigger "imposter syndrome," causing doubt about the ability to handle the demands of the new position. Some new leaders feel stuck at first, unable to make decisions for fear that the wrong one could set back the company and jeopardize their credibility as well.

They overanalyze in an attempt to avoid mistakes or refuse to change course when they realize they've made a wrong decision. Then there's the pressure to build good relationships with board members and win the trust of their staff. And finally, there's the anxiety about what surprises or unexpected challenges will surface as they learn more about the inner workings of the company.

While these feelings are common, there are ways to mitigate them. Here are a handful of strategies I have seen new leaders implement for a strong, confident start:

Ask questions and practice active listening

The first step great leaders take to build confidence is to seek input from their team. Successful CEOs remain curious rather than thinking they have all the answers from the outset. They prepare for every meeting and conversation by thinking through the right questions. This means coming in with an open and neutral perspective rather than assuming the previous strategy needs to change — or even that a successful approach from a previous company would also work in the new one.

At the outset, CEOs may hear conflicting accounts from different stakeholders. The only way to root out the truth is to hear from everyone. Regularly interacting with employees broadens a new CEO's perspective, helps them make more informed decisions and creates a learning environment grounded in mutual respect.

Seek diverse perspectives

Just as it's important to hear from those within the company, effective CEOs gain perspectives from others outside their company. This means listening to customers about what they love and how the business can be improved. And great leaders also seek out insights from fellow CEOs who can offer unbiased feedback. For more than 65 years at Vistage, we've seen high-integrity leaders benefit from CEO peer groups, where leaders leave their ego at the door to focus on improving. They actively combat insular thinking and confirmation bias by learning from other CEOs who understand the nuances and challenges they are facing.

New leaders benefit from surrounding themselves with trusted peers from noncompeting businesses, while fellow members gain fresh perspectives from first-time CEOs. It's a reciprocal, give-and-take model that elevates everyone. Whether learning from customers, peers, expert speakers, books or mentors, a focus on continuous learning and professional development helps to build leadership confidence.

Celebrate reaching milestones

For a new CEO, credibility must be earned through action. And while many feel like they want to change everything at once, great CEOs set realistic expectations for what success will look like, especially in the first year. By accomplishing incremental objectives from the outset, leaders can demonstrate progress. Celebrating these milestones with the team, no matter how minor, cultivates a positive mindset throughout the company. Team members appreciate being recognized for their efforts and gain satisfaction from working together to achieve common goals.

Balance immediate and long-term challenges

CEOs often face the dual pressure of addressing immediate business needs while setting long-term strategies. This balancing act requires a nuanced approach — knowing when to take decisive action and when to pause for more informed decision-making. By actively engaging in solving critical operational issues, new CEOs can quickly build credibility with their teams. This enhances their understanding of the business while solidifying their reputation as a dedicated leader. In turn, this fosters respect, which is essential for any new CEO aiming to make a positive and lasting impact. The ability to refine strategies based on new information is crucial in nurturing trust within organizations.

Demonstrate leadership values

When new leaders enter a workforce, existing employees first wonder what their values are. Those leaders who spend time reflecting on their leadership values are able to communicate them authentically from the outset. When CEOs consistently demonstrate clear values through their words and actions, it provides a strong foundation from which to lead. This sets the tone for what sort of culture and operational principles will be accepted under new leadership.

Communicate the vision

It can take time for a new CEO to lay the groundwork for a company vision. But once the vision is solidified, effective communication of the strategic vision and operational plans is crucial. Communication establishes a clear roadmap, manages expectations and stabilizes stakeholder confidence during periods of transition. Creating an environment of clarity and understanding fosters trust between leaders and employees.

Navigating the complexities of leadership as a new CEO requires being proactive and establishing credibility through consistent and transparent actions. These strategies drive organizations toward success while creating a culture of trust and support — both of which are necessary for any company to thrive in the long term.

By listening, encouraging engagement across all levels of the organization and remaining flexible in strategic execution, new CEOs can lead confidently. While the leadership journey presents challenges, it also offers opportunities for personal and professional growth, resulting in a transformative experience.