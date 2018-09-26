Management

The Tricks and Secrets to Mastering a Remote Workforce
Maintaining an all-remote workforce is no longer a fringe notion. But you have to do it thoughtfully.
Elizabeth Dunn | 7 min read
4 Ways Managers Can Support Women's Leadership Development

How exactly should managers show employees -- particularly women -- that they support their development into effective leaders? Here are some tips.
Ellevate | 4 min read
5 Tips to Make Managing Employees Less Stressful for Everyone
Take it from soul legend Otis Redding: If you want engaged employees, try a little tenderness (and the right tools, too).
Chirag Kulkarni | 5 min read
What's the Secret to Becoming a Leader? Stop Being a Boss.
Striving to become a legendary leader? Ditch those management habits -- fast -- and focus on the bigger picture..
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
7 Common Mistakes Young Leaders Often Make but Don't Have to
With new responsibilities come problems that are new to you but not to everybody.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
9 Reasons Teams Love Empathetic Managers
People do their best work when they trust the boss.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
'Bizarro World' Management Is Not a Viable Strategy
Every successful company has policies, procedures and bureaucracy because grown-ups have learned chaos is not a good alternative.
Joel Trammell | 5 min read
It's Tough to Hear, But . . . Your Company Doesn't Always Need You
As one CEO acknowledged, "You don't really know the strength of the organization until you've seen what happens when the leader disappears for a while."
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Steve Jobs Shares the Secrets to Successful Team Leadership in This Throwback Video
The Apple co-founder reveals what he really thinks about professional managers
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster
Melisa Ben-Ishay talks about her first big mistake (during the holiday rush!) and what it taught her about prepping for sales spikes.
Jason Feifer | 6 min read
