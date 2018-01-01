Medical

Modern Acupuncture Showing Signs of Huge Growth
Franchises

Modern Acupuncture Showing Signs of Huge Growth

Learn winning franchise leadership strategies from a business that's grown exponentially.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
Medical Entrepreneurship Is Not Just for Big Pharma
Entrepreneurs

Medical Entrepreneurship Is Not Just for Big Pharma

More opportunities -- and more funding -- means more open doors.
Mike Wood | 4 min read
U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'
Health

U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'

The bionic hand is fitted with a camera that 'instantaneously takes a picture of the object in front of it, assesses its shape and size and triggers a series of movements in the hand.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
A Future Apple Watch Could Be Essential for Diabetics
Apple

A Future Apple Watch Could Be Essential for Diabetics

According to CNBC, Apple has a secretive team working on blood sugar monitoring.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not
Reinvention

One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not

I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
Susan O'Malley | 5 min read
Heimlich, Creator of the Maneuver to Save Choking Victims, Dies at 96
Innovators

Heimlich, Creator of the Maneuver to Save Choking Victims, Dies at 96

The doctor came up with the ground-breaking technique in 1974 after reading about the high rate of choking deaths in restaurants.
Reuters | 6 min read
Alphabet and GlaxoSmithKline to Collaborate on Bioelectronic Research
Biotechnology

Alphabet and GlaxoSmithKline to Collaborate on Bioelectronic Research

The companies hope to solve medical problems by fusing biology and technology.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Theranos CEO Faces Critics, Presents New Product Plans
Theranos

Theranos CEO Faces Critics, Presents New Product Plans

Those technologies included a new 'minilab' product that can run a broad range of tests on a single desktop machine.
Reuters | 4 min read
The Internet's Ice Bucket Challenge Credited With Funding a Medical Discovery
Ice Bucket Challenge

The Internet's Ice Bucket Challenge Credited With Funding a Medical Discovery

The donations triggered by those viral videos apparently helped discover a gene associated with ALS.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
New Crop of Robots to Vie for Space in the Operating Room
Robots

New Crop of Robots to Vie for Space in the Operating Room

Within five years, one in three U.S. surgeries is expected to be performed with robotic systems, with surgeons sitting at computer consoles guiding mechanical arms.
Reuters | 4 min read
