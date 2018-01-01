Medical
Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality Is Already Changing How We Work and Communicate
VR will allow you to connect on a genuinely human level, regardless of where you are in the world.
Franchises
Modern Acupuncture Showing Signs of Huge Growth
Learn winning franchise leadership strategies from a business that's grown exponentially.
Entrepreneurs
Medical Entrepreneurship Is Not Just for Big Pharma
More opportunities -- and more funding -- means more open doors.
Health
U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'
The bionic hand is fitted with a camera that 'instantaneously takes a picture of the object in front of it, assesses its shape and size and triggers a series of movements in the hand.'
Apple
A Future Apple Watch Could Be Essential for Diabetics
According to CNBC, Apple has a secretive team working on blood sugar monitoring.
Reinvention
One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not
I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
Innovators
Heimlich, Creator of the Maneuver to Save Choking Victims, Dies at 96
The doctor came up with the ground-breaking technique in 1974 after reading about the high rate of choking deaths in restaurants.
Biotechnology
Alphabet and GlaxoSmithKline to Collaborate on Bioelectronic Research
The companies hope to solve medical problems by fusing biology and technology.
Theranos
Theranos CEO Faces Critics, Presents New Product Plans
Those technologies included a new 'minilab' product that can run a broad range of tests on a single desktop machine.
Ice Bucket Challenge
The Internet's Ice Bucket Challenge Credited With Funding a Medical Discovery
The donations triggered by those viral videos apparently helped discover a gene associated with ALS.
Robots
New Crop of Robots to Vie for Space in the Operating Room
Within five years, one in three U.S. surgeries is expected to be performed with robotic systems, with surgeons sitting at computer consoles guiding mechanical arms.