This Startup is Aiming to Solve the Biggest Problem in the Fast-Growing Spinal Disc Market

Dymicron is using diamonds to give the world more durable, flexible joint replacements. They're inviting people to invest as they do it.

Most people don't think about musculoskeletal artificial joint replacements until they're either injured or know someone who needs one. And that makes sense. But then you'd be missing out on an investment opportunity from one innovator within this space: Dymicron.

Dymicron's technology meets a deep need for compromise between durability and mobility in this niche market. And they're starting with spinal disc replacements.

Here's why investing in this joint replacement startup should be on every investor's mind right now – not just senior citizens.

Dymicron says it adds 1,000X more durability to spinal discs.

While spinal fusion has been the most common method for this procedure in recent years, it costs patients significant mobility compared to what they had before. The only other alternative is an artificial disc with plastic or metal that wears over time – potentially leading to even more pain and surgery.

This is not a rare problem. More than half (55%) of orthopedic total joint replacements fail due to wear over time.

That's why Dymicron says it is advancing a material at least 1,000X more durable than the conventional metal or plastic: man-made polycrystalline diamond.

The articulating surface on these replacement discs is made from the hardest material on earth, resulting in a disc that lasts the life of the patient rather than the standard 10 years. And every disc is designed to preserve natural spinal motion.

Along with their innovation, this investment opportunity also comes at the perfect time.

Dymicron says it has validated the efficacy of their disc design in the EU, with plenty of room to grow in the U.S.

The company has already placed more than 500 of its discs in patients in the European Union, and they are getting ready to do the same in the United States as their technology goes through the FDA approval process.

They're going into their U.S. trials with 83 patents on their technology already.

Dymicron's traction so far makes this a key moment in the startup lifecycle, when they can point to significant traction while also looking forward to a broader market in the future.

Not only are they looking at a number of countries where they have the potential to operate based on European regulatory approval, they are also aiming to create different kinds of joints beyond the cervical discs they have pioneered so far.

Here is what that means in numbers.

Dymicron has billions in market opportunities.

The cervical disc replacement market alone is projected to reach $1 billion in the near future, and that's only the beginning of Dymicron's market opportunity if they develop various kinds of orthopedic artificial joint replacements for a range of patients around the world.

They have already established their patents, which create barriers to competition. And with everyone else in the industry providing typical ball-in-socket joints with metal and plastic, it's clear that Dymicron is on the way to filling a very critical void in their space.

Disc degeneration is projected to affect as many as 85% of the population when they reach 50 years of age. This amounts to about 800,000 anterior cervical implant surgeries each year – the majority of which could potentially receive one of Dymicron's implants.

You can invest now.

Any medical innovation going through the FDA approval process makes for an exciting investment opportunity. With Dymicron, you can add the fact that they have already shown success in other countries and taken big steps to prevent other companies from imitating them.

But there's one other factor that could sweeten the deal even further.

Dymicron anticipates completing its FDA trials by the end of 2026. Large medical companies often look to acquire companies shortly before FDA trials are completed – because the valuation increases significantly once the company receives FDA approval.

Right now, our readers have an opportunity to invest in Dymicron before the FDA trials are completed and before any large medical companies have acquired them.

And if you don't yet have enough reasons to invest in this company, here's one more…

Dymicron is supported by world renowned cervical disc arthroplasty surgeons like Richard Guyer, MD at the Texas Back Institute and Pierce Nunley, MD at the Spine Institute of Louisiana, who will co-lead the FDA clinical trials.

Learn more about this ground-floor Dymicron investment opportunity here.



